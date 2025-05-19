Manama, Bahrain - Mazad W.L.L, a local portfolio company of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company "Mumtalakat" mandated with overseeing the Kingdom of Bahrain's public and electronic auctions, has announced the launch of an online auction for the sale and dismantlement of the Riffa Power Station (RPS) Phase 1 (Riffa 1) along with its spare parts. The auction, which will be conducted through Mazad's digital platform, offers a unique opportunity for investors and contractors to bid on this significant project. The starting bid for the power station is set at BHD 200,000, while the spare parts have a starting bid of BHD 50,000.

Key details of the auction:

Auction End Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM Bahrain Time (9:00 AM GMT)

Items included: Diesel fuel, Axial Turbine & Compressor, Turbine & Compressor Casing, Combustion Chambers, Burners, Air Intake Filter House with Filters, Generator Inlet Air Filter House & Filters, Gear Box, Turbine Exhaust Ducts, Exhaust Stacks, AC Motors, Compressor Blow-Off Valves, Oil Pumps, Aux Lube Oil Pumps, and more.

The successful bidder will be responsible for the complete dismantlement and removal of the power station, including obtaining all necessary permits from the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Municipality, and other relevant authorities. The contractor must also ensure compliance with all environmental and safety regulations throughout the project.

EWA confirmed that the sale and dismantling of the first phase of the Riffa Power Plant through the electronic auction represents a strategic step in integrating operational efficiency with environmental sustainability. It reflects the Authority's commitment to adopting innovative solutions for asset repurposing in line with the national development goals and Bahrain's Vision 2030. This collaboration between EWA and Mazad falls within a broader framework aimed at enhancing transparency and maximizing the value derived from existing assets. Additionally, through this project, EWA aim to reduce waste and enhance environmental protection, serving as a testament to our dedication to the green transformation and supporting Bahrain’s national energy transition plan.

Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer at Mazad, stated, "This auction represents a significant opportunity for investors and contractors in the energy sector. We are committed to ensuring a transparent and competitive process, leveraging our digital platform to reach the widest possible audience of potential buyers at a global level ensuring we contribute to a greener future. "

Interested bidders can access comprehensive project information and related documentation through the official website www.mazad.app or the Mazad mobile application. For further inquiries or to arrange viewings, please contact +973 17778887 or email support@mazad.app.

Mazad encourages all potential bidders, including overseas companies, to review the comprehensive bidding requirements and submit the necessary documentation as outlined in the auction details.

This project aligns with Bahrain's commitment to sustainable development and efficient resource management, offering an opportunity to repurpose valuable assets while adhering to strict environmental and safety standards.