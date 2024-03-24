Doha – Students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) due to graduate later this year celebrated a highly successful Match Day, gaining places on residency training programs at some of the world’s best healthcare institutions.

The fourth-year medical students gathered for a ceremony to hear that members of the class had matched at prestigious institutions including Hamad Medical Corporation, Sidra Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Case Western University Hospital, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, the University of Michigan, and many others.

The medical specialties the soon-to-be doctors of the Class of 2024 will be pursuing once they receive their MD degrees are anatomical pathology, anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pediatrics, psychiatry, and diagnostic radiology. They will join their residency programs in the fall.

Student Maryam Ali Al-Quradaghi matched with the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Hamad Medical Corporation. She said: “I am so happy and grateful to have matched at Hamad Medical Corporation as it will give me the opportunity to give something back to my country and my community, which have given me so much. I have had a truly amazing time at WCM-Q—our professors have been incredible at preparing us for our careers, and I have met so many amazing, inspiring people here.”

Match Day is a key moment in every doctor’s career as they discover where and in what medical specialties they will train after graduation. It is a highly competitive process, with many thousands of students in the US and all over the world vying for a limited number places through a program administered by the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) in Washington, DC. This year was the biggest match in the NRMP’s history, with a record number of 50,413 registered applicants competing for 41,503 available positions.

Dean of WCM-Q Dr. Javaid Sheikh said: “Everyone at WCM-Q is delighted that these wonderfully talented, dedicated and humble young people have secured places on residency programs at some of the most highly regarded healthcare institutions anywhere in the world. I have the utmost faith that they will thrive in their new positions and provide world-class healthcare to their patients, both here in Qatar and overseas.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

