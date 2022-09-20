Mastercard expands a regional hub in Egypt to support and further accelerate growth in the country, MENA and globally

Cairo, Egypt:– Mastercard has announced the expansion of its Advisors Client Services Hub to serve regional and global markets from Egypt. The expert team facilitates innovative financial and payment solutions spanning cutting-edge financial trends like Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL), open banking, cybersecurity, and data monetization, and aims to establish Egypt as a regional financial hub that helps draw strategic investments into the country.

This announcement supports Mastercard’s long-standing commitment to drive innovation across the Egyptian payments landscape and beyond, building on its decade-long presence in driving digital transformation across the market.

Mastercard’s Advisors Client Services team offers support via real-time data, analysis, consulting, and marketing solutions to provide clients with payment strategies and innovative solutions to help them grow their businesses.

“At Mastercard, we are passionate about helping our customers grow their businesses by supporting them with superior and innovative payment solutions. With the expansion of our highly talented team of experts, we are well positioned to serve our clients all over the world,” said Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard. “Mastercard is committed to investing in local talent to solve for and evolve Egypt’s and the region’s ecosystem to further drive growth and inclusion for all,”

Starting with six of the best local talents in 2019, Mastercard has expanded its Advisors Client Services Hub to over 60 experts within three years, with plans to further expand over the next two years. Mastercard is committed to accelerating growth in the country and creating opportunities for the Egyptian workforce, combining deep knowledge of the local market while fostering a global mindset. The move emphasizes Mastercard’s investments in local talents in all the markets it serves and its people-first business approach.

As part of the technology company’s commitment to women empowerment and driving gender parity, Mastercard’s Advisors Client Services Hub in Egypt is made up of a diverse team of talent, with women taking on leading roles that account for 55% of the total size of the team.

Beyond the MENA region, Mastercard Advisors Client Services Hub will be working with global executives, exchanging knowhow and expertise, to bring best-in-class services to clients across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North American markets. On account of such efforts, Mastercard Advisors Client Services Hub has accomplished over 200 engagements in less than two years, a testament to its impact and influence.

