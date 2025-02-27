Doha, Qatar: Sadad, a leading company in online and electronic financial transactions offering multi payment solutions in Qatar, has announced its strategic collaboration with Mastercard to introduce a new digital payment gateway platform, powered by Mastercard Gateway. Through this partnership, Sadad will deploy state-of-the-art payment solutions to enhance the customer experience for its merchants in the market.

The integration of Mastercard’s technology with Sadad’s platform will enable merchants to offer fast, seamless, and secure transactions as well as convenient payment choices to customers. The new partnership between Sadad and Mastercard aims to evolve the market’s e-commerce landscape, enabling seamless shopping experiences, higher conversion rates, and helping to reduce fraud.

Mastercard Gateway is a single touchpoint that powers payment and digital acceptance solutions across new and existing markets and channels locally and globally. Merchants benefit from support for more than 30 payment methods, while customers enjoy advanced protection from cybercrime through tokenization, biometric recognition and 3D Secure authentication. Paired with a global network exceeding 200 acquirers, Mastercard Gateway provides over half a million merchants with access to ongoing innovation and more than 150 million acceptance locations.



Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammed al Thani, a Board Member at Sadad, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Mastercard to bring cutting-edge payment solutions to our customers across Qatar. By integrating Mastercard Gateway, we are not only offering a seamless and user-friendly solution but also empowering local merchants to stay ahead in the evolving payment landscape. This collaboration will drive regional growth by enhancing the checkout experience and introducing innovative payment options that cater to today's digital-savvy consumers.”



Erdem Cakar, Country Manager, Qatar & Kuwait at Mastercard, said: “As digital wallets and contactless payments become increasingly prevalent, equipping businesses with the right tools to meet evolving customer expectations is more critical than ever. At Mastercard, we empower merchants to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. This partnership with Sadad marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our reach and fuel growth for businesses. Through Mastercard Gateway, we are providing businesses with world-class payment solutions that deliver security, speed, and flexibility.

