Cairo, Egypt – Mastercard, in collaboration with The Egyptian Credit Bureau – iscore, announced a strategic partnership to study building a new scoring model that advances Egypt’s digital lending future and deepens financial inclusion.

This collaboration marks the next chapter in Mastercard’s commitment to empower lenders with faster, smarter, and more inclusive insights. By leveraging Mastercard’s trusted network and advanced analytics, the new scoring model enables lenders to make more informed credit decisions—helping individuals access financing opportunities that were previously out of reach.

“This collaboration with iscore represents a pivotal milestone in accelerating Egypt’s financial inclusion agenda,” said Selin Bahadirli, Executive Vice President, Services, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard. “Together, we are laying the foundations for a resilient, secure, and digitally empowered financial ecosystem that connects more Egyptians to the digital economy.”

Mohamed Korayem, CEO and Managing Director at iscore, commented: “iscore has always been at the forefront of Egypt’s credit innovation journey. Together with Mastercard, we are redefining how creditworthiness is assessed, bringing more Egyptians into the formal financial system and helping lenders manage risk more effectively through the power of behavioral analytics.”

“At Mastercard, we believe innovation in financial services should empower everyone—individuals, small businesses, and financial institutions alike,” added Mohamed Assem, Country Manager for Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon at Mastercard. “Our work with iscore underscores our commitment to enabling inclusive growth through technology and data-driven insights.”

Building on the recent launch of Mastercard Credit Intelligence, this model represents a first-of-its-kind innovation in Egypt at a national scale. By bridging data gaps and creating a more holistic view of financial insights, Mastercard and iscore are helping Egypt advance toward a more inclusive, digitized, and sustainable financial future.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

About iscore:

The Egyptian Credit Bureau, iscore, was established in 2005 as a joint stock company with the participation of 25 banks and Egypt Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA).

iscore plays a pivotal role in enabling the integration of financial services across sectors which supports Egypt Vision 2030 in promoting financial inclusion.

Leveraging advanced technologies and innovative data solutions, iscore empowers financial institutions to make more informed credit data driven decisions, streamline operations, and improve risk assessment. Its comprehensive database covers both individuals and MSMEs and is integrated with government entities through the G2G gateway.

With a strategy that evolves in response to the changing needs of Egypt financial landscape, iscore supports digital transformation in the financial sector.