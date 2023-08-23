Master Developments, the largest real estate developer in the cities of New Damietta and New Mansoura, announced the launch of its most powerful project (PANORAMA MALL) in the coming days, to complete its success path and target the implementation of real estate projects with distinctive locations and unique designs.



Ahmed El-Basiouny, the company's Chairman said that (PANORAMA MALL) is the largest mall on an area of 14,000 meters in the heart of New Damietta, mixed-use (commercial, administrative, medical) on the international coastal road directly in a unique location on the service strip. Panorama Mall is distinguished as the only mall that has a view. It has 4 main corners and streets, and the location of Panorama Mall is also characterized as the most densely populated, in the middle of the most distinguished high-end compounds (Dar Misr 1, Dar Misr 2) and next to Al-Azhar University, and in front of the most distinguished and prestigious area in New Damietta next to my school (Japanese International School, IPS-International School Public School

Ahmed El-Basiouny added that after the great success achieved by the company with the Boyot New Mansoura Compound project, MASTER DEVELOPMENTS is preparing to launch the finest compound directly on the sea with the most exceptional location in the heart of Boyot New Damietta.



He Pointed out that within the framework of the continuous growth and expansion of Master Developments, which has a distinguished business precedent on the ground in the new city of Damietta, the company plans to launch many distinguished projects in the most promising cities of Egypt and provide an integrated real estate product at the best meter price and payment systems after a careful study of the real estate market in order to meet the needs And the requirements of the real estate market and achieve the best return for the success partners of MASTER DEVELOPMENTS.

