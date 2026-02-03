Dubai, UAE: MassiveMusic MENA, the region’s leading, award-winning sonic branding and music creative agency, proudly announces a new partnership with CONNECTIONS Dubai, an exclusive gathering for the creative industry, organised by LE BOOK.

As official music partner, Dubai-based MassiveMusic is providing all music-related elements – including a live DJ set to round off the event – at CONNECTIONS, taking place at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai on Thursday, 5 February,

Julie Hanse, Director of Partnerships at MassiveMusic MENA, said: “Across the Middle East, music is increasingly an integral part of marketing and branding strategies, with businesses placing as much importance on sonic identities as visual ones. Through our partnership with LE BOOK, we are not only highlighting our commitment to sharing our knowledge, expertise and solutions among creative industry peers, but are also bringing music to the heart of one of the most respected, sought after industry events in the region. We look forward to an exciting day of inspiration and insight at CONNECTIONS Dubai.”

MassiveMusic opened its Dubai headquarters in 2022, and is now firmly established as the region’s most influential sonic identity agency and authority on all things brand music. The company has produced award-winning work for a host of Middle East brands, including AROYA Cruises, BSF, Careem, Qatar Airways and Nakheel.

MassiveMusic representatives also regularly sit on judging panels at top global and local industry awards, including the Cannes Lions in France, the Loeries Awards in South Africa and the Immortal Awards Middle East and Africa.

LE BOOK, an iconic creative platform founded in 1982, showcasing an extensive range of creative works across print, motion and digital, launched CONNECTIONS in 2005 to bring together top creatives, brands and industry leaders to discuss, celebrate and shape the future of the creative industry. CONNECTIONS unites more than 150,000 creatives through 16 events worldwide each year.

Noémie Rollet, Head of Communications and Marketing, LE BOOK, said: “CONNECTIONS returns to Dubai for the third time, highlighting the city’s growing influence as a global creative hub and the strategic importance of the Middle East market. Dubai continues to attract leading brands, agencies and talent from around the world, making it a natural destination for meaningful industry exchange. Partnering with MassiveMusic further strengthens the experience, as music plays a key role in how brands connect with audiences across the region.”

About MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, ​part of ​the ​Songtradr brand ​portfolio, ​is the global ​music ​and sound partner ​for leading brands, agencies, & platforms. ​By blending ​creativity, data-driven ​insights, ​and ​market-leading technology, MassiveMusic ​delivers scalable music strategies, ​innovative ​technology services and award-winning ​creative ​solutions, driving measurable business value ​and shaping the future of sound. MassiveMusic MENA’s headquarters are located in Dubai, UAE.

Learn more at www.massivemusic.com.