Dubai, UAE: MassiveMusic, a Songtradr company and the Middle East’s leading sonic identity and music agency, is heading to South Africa as the first music-focused creative agency from the region to sit on the Loeries Awards 2024 judging panel.

MassiveMusic Dubai’s Managing Director, Pierre Carnet, has been chosen as part of an esteemed line-up of judges for the awards, which recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the advertising and branding communications industry across Africa and the Middle East. He will judge entries in the Radio & Audio and Radio & Audio Crafts categories.

Earlier this year, Pierre represented MassiveMusic – and the Middle East’s music creative sector – as the region’s first sonic branding industry leader to judge at the Cannes Lions Awards in France.

Now in its 46th year, The Loeries acknowledge, reward, inspire and foster outstanding work and innovation in all sectors of the creative industry. This year’s event takes place in Cape Town in October.

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director, MassiveMusic Dubai, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be part of the internationally recognised, highly respected Loeries Awards. This fantastic opportunity highlights MassiveMusic’s growing success in the Middle East and reflects the ever-evolving creative and branding industry across MEA. I look forward to discovering and rewarding audio excellence with my fellow jurors, and to exploring how we can potentially leverage artists, labels and creatives from Africa’s music fraternity for MassiveMusic’s increasing number of projects in the Gulf region.”

Established in 2022, MassiveMusic Dubai is the leading – and an award-winning – music creative and audio identity company in the region, with TikTok, Careem, Qatar Airways, Nakheel and AROYA Cruises among the biggest brands and most famous household names on its growing client list.

About MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, a Songtradr company, is the agency of record for some of the most famous brands in the world. As a trusted partner, MassiveMusic delivers everything a brand needs in the field of music, voice and sound. Impactful strategies, sonic brand identities and best-in-class compositions – the agency creates these and so much more thanks to its fervent passion for music combined with craftsmanship and scientific research. The ultimate goal? To make the world sound better, while helping brands and agencies be more effective through the emotional power of sound. The creators and strategic thinkers behind MassiveMusic can be found in offices and studios around the world.

MassiveMusic’s Middle East headquarters are in Dubai, UAE.

