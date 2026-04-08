Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has announced the launch of a new service for its UAE-based Egyptian customers. For the first time, UAE-based customers of Egyptian nationality can open accounts with Mashreq Egypt instantly, fully remotely, and enjoy a single view of their accounts and transfer money in real time - all through the Mashreq UAE mobile app.

This fully digital service is available to Egyptian nationals who hold a NEO, Gold or Private account with Mashreq UAE. It eliminates the need for physical documents or in-person visits to branches in Egypt, replacing the traditional manual process with a seamless, end-to-end digital experience.

Customers will also benefit from a unified global dashboard within the Mashreq UAE mobile app, enabling them to view and manage both their UAE and Egypt account balances in one place with enhanced visibility and control over their cross-border finances.

In addition, once the Mashreq Egypt Account is activated, customers will be able to send money instantly and free of charge using Quick Remit, an exclusive remittance feature available only to Mashreq account holders.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to introduce this pioneering service, which marks a significant milestone for both Mashreq and our customers. We are especially proud to be the first bank in the UAE to enable non-resident Egyptians to open an account in Egypt fully digitally – without the need for physical paperwork or branch visits. This is a testament to our mission of reimagining banking and empowering our customers with greater convenience, speed, and value, further enhanced by our zero-fee Quick Remit service.”

Key features and benefits of the free-for-life Mashreq Egypt Account include:

Access the Mashreq Egypt Account in Egyptian Pound (EGP) and US Dollar (USD)

Fee-free, 24/7 transfers from a Mashreq UAE account using Quick Remit

A unified global dashboard to view balances across Egypt and UAE accounts via the Mashreq UAE mobile app

A free debit card with high withdrawal and spending limits

A host of lifestyle perks including dining, entertainment, and travel offers

Ghazal AlSakaal, Global Head of Digital Strategic Partnerships at Mashreq, commented: “This milestone reflects our continued focus on building a robust digital ecosystem through technology-led solutions. By enabling seamless and secure cross-border account opening, we are breaking down traditional barriers in banking and delivering meaningful value to our customers. We believe this service will redefine how Egyptian expatriates manage their financial needs across borders.”

The launch of this service underscores Mashreq's continued investment in innovation that simplifies cross-border banking and delivers greater flexibility and value for expatriate communities.

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is a leading financial institution headquartered in Dubai, serving individuals, entrepreneurs, corporates, and institutions across the UAE and key regional and international markets. With a heritage spanning nearly six decades, Mashreq combines digital-first innovation with deep relationship banking across retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global markets, transaction banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, and treasury. The bank delivers secure, advanced, and customer-centric experiences while actively driving the transition toward a sustainable economy. Through a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, Mashreq is committed to facilitating sustainable finance, fostering responsible operations, and delivering positive societal impact.

With an extensive international footprint spanning the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye, India, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong, Mashreq seamlessly connects regional businesses with global markets while maintaining deep local expertise.

Guided by its core purpose to help customers Rise Every Day, Mashreq partners with clients to navigate change, unlock sustainable growth opportunities, and achieve long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.mashreq.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@mashreq.com