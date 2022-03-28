NEOPAY will also provide Issuer Processing and Acquiring Processing services to financial institutions and fintechs.

NEOPAY already positioned amongst the top 3 merchant acquirers in the UAE and a leader in next gen digital payments for enterprise and high growth merchants

Vibhor Mundhada named NEOPAY’s CEO

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has completed the transition of its existing payments business into a new, wholly owned subsidiary, IDFAA Payment Services LLC, with a brand name NEOPAY, powered by Mashreq.

NEOPAY, powered by Mashreq Bank, will leverage the latest technology and innovation, including card processing and merchant acquiring systems, processing switches and PoS inventory to offer a seamless payments experience to merchants and consumers.

It builds on the successes of Mashreq’s existing merchant acquiring business, which processes USD22 billion of annual volume across the retail, government, hospitality and eCommerce sectors. NEOPAY will consolidate all existing payment systems into a single platform.

The launch of NEOPAY comes at a key time in the payments sector, in which digital payments are soaring. Statistics show that across the Middle East and North Africa – and particularly in the GCC – more than 70% of people are willing to make payments over mobile phones, with payments via credit card and mobile phone apps rising year-on-year.

NEOPAY, is positioned as one of the top three merchant acquirers in the UAE; with Mashreq’s volumes rising by more than 50% in 2021, from 2020. The merchant acquiring business processed over 300 million transactions during 2021 - and has also seen e-commerce volumes grow by more than 170% against 2020.

Fernando Morillo Lopez - Senior Executive Vice President And Group Head Of Retail Banking Group, Mashreq Bank, said: “The launch of NEOPAY, is a strategic move that will help fuel the growth of Mashreq’s payment business, and enable us to solidify our leadership role in the rapidly evolving payments space. Mashreq is already a leader when it comes to offering omni-channel payment products that add value for our customers, whether it be through point-of-sales terminals, innovative integration solutions that work with merchant cash registers and unattended self-service, transit and mobile payments solutions. As digital payments continue to rise in popularity, we are proud to launch this service and further strengthen our position as the largest and fastest growing e-commerce acquirer in the UAE.”

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY, said: “We are constantly aiming to offer solutions which help our customers, citizens, government and the private sector to grasp the enormous benefits of the digital economy. The launch of NEOPAY is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to shape the future of payments across the region. This new brand, under a standalone entity, will combine the powerful Mashreq brand with the very latest cutting-edge technology to drive our growth agenda.”

Its business lines will include a merchant acquiring and issuing processing business, consumer payment platforms, as well as value-added services such as data monetization, ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ and various other software solutions. Through the platform, small merchants and SMEs can also benefit from SAAS based on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) bundles with payments capabilities – providing a one-stop-shop to start and manage their business.

NEOPAY’s technology assets include a card processing system, merchant acquiring system, processing switch, payment gateway technology as well as POS inventory and software. All systems used by NEOPAY are PCI DSS certified, ensuring that the subsidiary’s data security meets globally recognized standards. Notably, all of NEOPAY’s transaction processing will be completed in-house with owned and licensed tech systems.