Rome: Maserati is on track for its debut for Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with ROKiT Venturi Racing.

Maserati and ROKiT Venturi Racing have selected the Rome E-Prix to announce their multi-year partnership, united with a fighting spirit and a continued thirst for ground-breaking innovation.

Maserati is the first Italian brand to participate in the Formula E championship and will make its debut on the starting grid with the new Gen3 car. The fastest, lightest and most powerful Formula E single-seater ever, it features a range of innovations in terms of design, production and technology.

Ahead of the Rome E-Prix, ROKiT Venturi Racing leads the two World Championships, Teams and Drivers. Last season, the team's campaign was the most successful to date, taking two victories, five podiums and the title of Vice-World Champion for the Swiss Italian Edoardo Mortara.

In the words of Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: “Returning to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati. Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation. And we’re happy to share this adventure with a partner that abides by the same values as we do and is looking ahead to the future, just like us. We share with the ROKiT Venturi Racing team the same determination and desire to compete and win on circuits all over the world”.

Scott Swid, Chairman & Managing Partner, ROKiT Venturi Racing, said: “Partnering with Maserati for Gen3 is brilliant news. It’s excellent for the team, for Maserati and Formula E, but above all else, it’s fantastic news for the fans who will witness the return of an iconic marque to top-tier motorsport. Not only does this establish strong foundations for our long-term future in Formula E, but it also marks one of the most exciting stories in international sport in which a prestigious brand is returning to its roots by joining the most progressive and fastest-growing form of motorsport.”

Susie Wolff, CEO & Managing Partner, ROKiT Venturi Racing, stated: “Uniting with Maserati marks the start of a new chapter and represents the best possible outcome for the team following our successful partnership with Mercedes. Being entrusted with the return of one of motorsport’s most recognisable brands to international single-seater competition underlines our success in recent seasons in which we have firmly established ourselves as a commercially viable, race-winning team that can seriously contend for championships. With this commitment, the team is now in a fantastic position to contest Formula E’s next generation of competition which will commence in 2023.”

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport, added: We are delighted to partner Formula E Maserati with ROKiT Venturi Racing, one of the most competitive teams in the championship. It is a real asset for Maserati to rely on Venturi expertise. We think that the collaboration of Maserati design skills and Venturi racing capabilities and experience will deliver a very efficient package. Our common DNA and passion for performance will unite the team.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable by their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a reference point for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new “everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli, Levante and Grecale are also available in hybrid versions. A complete range, equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains, V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 super sports car, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

