Dubai, UAE: Masafi, the UAE-headquartered consumer goods conglomerate, has selected Darwinbox, a global HR tech unicorn, to automate its HR function and enhance the employee experience using a new-age, AI-powered Human Capital Management (HCM) platform. The new implementation incorporates some of Darwinbox’s leading products and features like hiring, onboarding, payroll and performance management for Masafi's 1,000+ cross-border workforce spread across UAE and Oman.

Following a competitive bidding process where Masafi thoroughly vetted global HCM solutions, the company selected Darwinbox as its HR tech partner of choice. Rated as the #1 HCM solution on Gartner peer insights by its customers, Darwinbox's mobile-first HR platform has been chosen by Masafi to help simplify and automate day-to-day HR processes, create superior employee experiences and deliver actionable insights. It provides a truly digital ecosystem with a unified view of HR, improving workforce productivity and operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Masafi required a robust solution that could help integrate employee attendance into payroll and introduce more digitally advanced features like geo-fenced attendance across diverse locations, including its warehouses and offices, to unlock operational efficiencies. The company also wanted to introduce mobile-first employee self-service (ESS) capabilities to offer routine HR services to employees right in their palms.

Emma Davies, Chief Culture and People Excellence Officer, Masafi, said: "Masafi has maintained its strong market leadership due to its unparalleled focus on high-quality products and customer-centricity. It was important for us to transform our own employees' experience so they can, in turn, help us enhance the customer experience and contribute more effectively towards the company’s vision. We selected Darwinbox as it not only had strong industry credentials and a successful track record but was able to provide context-rich solutions for our business that effectively tie our HR operations with the company's broader digitization goals as we pursue our ambitious e-commerce strategy."

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said: "Masafi is an iconic UAE brand that has grown leaps and bounds in the past four decades and at Darwinbox, we’re proud to be their HR tech partner of choice. By unifying the entire employee lifecycle on one platform, Darwinbox’s end-to-end HR technology suite helps organizations like Masafi gain central visibility of their talent across borders and leverage advanced technologies like AI and ML to enhance decision making."

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox enhances employee experiences for more than 2.2 million employees from over 850 enterprises in 110 countries. Since its Series D Unicorn funding round in January 2022, Darwinbox has registered a 300% revenue growth and increased its headcount by 240% in MENA. Darwinbox is among the top 10 HCM platforms globally to be recognized on the Gartner Magic

uadrant. Earlier this year, Darwinbox entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft to co-innovate and redefine the future of work. This partnership enables the company to deliver advanced AI capabilities and deep integration with several Microsoft product lines, like MS Teams, Office 365, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Viva, etc., to their combined customer base.

About Masafi:

Masafi was established in 1977 and has retained its market leadership for over three decades by providing world-class products which are renowned for their pure natural freshness.

Being a leading brand that delivers to consumer needs, Masafi’s wide product portfolio includes premium drinking water, juice, tissues, and hygiene kits. Since its inception, Masafi has always cared for the environment and is ready to go the extra mile towards a better tomorrow for the people and society. Masafi is a source of wellness – from the purest drinking water to the freshest juices, hygiene kits and lots more! Masafi is here to improve consumers’ everyday life. For more information about Masafi and its products, please visit www.masafi.com.

About Darwinbox:

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology.

In the MENA region, Darwinbox works with Noon.com, Masafi, Alef Education, Retailo, Mobily Infotech, Seepco, Eyewa, Shalina Healthcare, and Foodics along with select operations of Al Rajhi Bank and the Lulu Group. The company also serves leading international brands such as Nivea, Starbucks, Dominos, Sephora, Swarovski, Adidas, Zara, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, AXA, Tokio, Cigna, and T-Systems.

Rated as the #1 customers' choice on Gartner Peer Insights 2023, Darwinbox is trusted by over 2.2 million employees from more than 850 enterprises across 110 countries. Darwinbox debuted in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000+ employee enterprises. It is the fastest HR tech company to become a unicorn and is backed by global investors like Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and TCV among others.

More at www.darwinbox.com

