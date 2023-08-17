Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Marriott International has announced the successful graduation of 49 of its associates from Les Roches in Marbella, Spain. Accounting for almost a quarter of the programme's students, the graduates hailing from Marriott hotels in Saudi Arabia successfully completed an Executive Master’s in International Hotel Management course by Les Roches provided by the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. The nine-month programme consisted of high-level business and management modules including hotel operations, leadership, finance and budgeting, Hospitality real estate investments, International business strategy, and value creation in luxury.

Founded in 1979, Les Roches is renowned for developing the finest talents in the field of hospitality. With a 5-star QS rating, NECHE accreditation shared with prestigious institutions including Yale and Harvard, and an outstanding industry reputation, Les Roches consistently provides education that is respected globally.

"We are delighted to recognise forty-nine associates on their successful completion of the Executive Master’s In International Hotel Management programme from the prestigious Les Roches institute. Their dedication and passion to deliver exceptional guest experiences will contribute towards elevating hospitality standards and delivering excellence in Saudi Arabia," said Ahmed Hozaien, Area Vice President, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain & Egypt, Marriott International. “Hiring and developing local talent is integral to our strategy in Saudi Arabia and reinforces our commitment to the growth of the hospitality sector.”

Marriott International’s commitment to developing talent through advanced education opportunities and programmes such as Tahseen supports Ahlaha 2022, an initiative launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism which aims to empower Saudi nationals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the rapidly growing hospitality sector. The initiative works alongside the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms, which aim to create one million jobs in the tourism sector, attract 100 million visitors annually, and shape the tourism sector to contribute to 10 percent of the country’s GDP by 2030.

The 49 graduates from Marriott hotels in Saudi Arabia are Abdulaziz Aldowsari, Abdulaziz Alharbi, Abdulaziz Aldulaimi, Abdulaziz Felemban, Abdulhamid Ghazi, Abdulrahman Alrefaie, Abdullah alshareef, Abdullah Alduwaish, Abdullah Alshaker, Abdullah Alsubhi, Adullateaf Alghusn, Ammar Ateeq, Bilal Alsaadawi. Faisal Altalhi, Hassan Alasmari, Hawazen Alrshoud, Hatem Alsendi, Hala Raies, Halah Jamal, Hamza alhujalli, Hosam Alghamdi, Kawther Bagaresh, Mansour Alghamdi, Mohammed Albasha, Misa Bondagji, Najd Alruwaili, Najla Alzahrani, Nader Al-Otaibi, Nahel Alem, Nawaf Bashmail, Neda Fatani, Nouran Saeedi, Nouha Aldigs, Nujud Alhumaid, Nora Al-Otaibi, Omar Alsaadawi, Omar Yusuf, Raed Al-otaibi, Rashad Mursi, Rayan Al Yousef, Razan Albaker, Rowaida Bin kulaib, Saeed Bugshan, Samaher Hamza, Saud Al Luwihaq, Wadha Alruways, Walid Alkenany, Waleed Al Khudhairi, Zuhir Abdulfttah.

Marriott International currently operates over 35 properties in Saudi Arabia across 11 renowned brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, Sheraton, Marriott Hotels and Aloft Hotels, and is expected to add more than 35 properties in the country.

-Ends-

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Press contact - Middle East (Dubai)

Adnan Munawar

Empyre Communications

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com