Egypt - Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Palm Hills Developments to open The Ritz-Carlton Cairo, Palm Hills, signaling a commitment to strengthening its portfolio of properties across the company’s luxury brands in Egypt.

“We are thrilled to work with Palm Hills Developments to bring a new level of exceptional luxury and unrivaled elegance to West Cairo,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International. “Cairo is a sought-after leisure destination synonymous with some of the world’s most outstanding historical and cultural sites. We continue to see a opportunities to thoughtfully grow our iconic brands in Egypt and other destinations where we know our guests want to travel most.”

Expected to open in 2027, the luxury property is expected to include 150 guestrooms and 50 one-, two- and three-bedroom serviced apartments, and will bring The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service and exquisite design to West Cairo. Comprehensive facilities are anticipated to include five dining destinations, a spa, fitness centre, pool, children’s club and state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities.

Commenting on the signing, Palm’s Hills Developments Chairman and Group CEO, Yasseen Mansour said, “We would like to welcome Marriott International as our new prominent collaborator in Palm Hills October as we are always eager to work with best-in-class partners, and bringing Ritz-Carlton on board is a milestone for our company, that aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of encouraging the tourism sector along with elevating the offerings of the real estate industry in Egypt. This collaboration underscores our commitment to complement PHD’s communities and hence maximize their values. By joining forces with Ritz-Carlton, we will deliver an unparalleled international experience, redefining luxury and setting new standards in Palmet October.”

Part of Palm Hills, a luxury mix-use community in the suburbs of West Cairo, the hotel has views of the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Palm Hills Golf Course. The new-build property will make up a part of the Palm Hills West Cairo development, which will consist of residential, commercial, extended dining offerings and entertainment areas.

The Ritz-Carlton Cairo, Palm Hills will be located within a 20-minute drive to Cairo’s landmarks including the Great Pyramids of Giza and The Grand Egyptian Museum, business and commercial districts including the Industrial City, Smart Village, and entertainment and retail destination The Mall of Arabia. Palm Hills is also easily accessible from Cairo International Airport and The Sphinx International airport.

