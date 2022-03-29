Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announce the opening of Jeddah Marriott Hotel Madinah Road nestled between the Kingdom’s two Holy cities, Mecca and Madinah. Located in the central business district of Jeddah, the new hotel made up of two tower buildings is within close proximity to the city’s picturesque Corniche Waterfront, Jeddah International Exhibition & Conference Center and the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The hotel is designed to reflect the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, featuring sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today’s modern traveller, enabling guests to relax, work and find inspiration during their stay.

On behalf of the owners of the Jeddah Marriott Hotel Madinah Road, Engineer Faisal Mohammed Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Abdulmohsin Al Hokair Holding Group commented, “We have always been pioneers in the tourism industry by investing in developments in key growth markets. We are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s tourism industry which is experiencing unprecedented growth and attracting investors and travellers from across the globe. Through this collaboration with the Marriott International, we aspire to achieve success and believe that this hotel is a high-value addition to the hospitality landscape in Jeddah and the Kingdom overall.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International added, “We are excited to further expand the presence of our signature brand, Marriott Hotels, in Saudi Arabia. The brand is an ideal fit in Jeddah with its thoughtful service and intuitive spaces that enable guests to be inspired during their stay.”

Setting the scene on arrival, guests are welcomed into a bright lobby surrounded by expansive glass windows and lined with flourishing olive trees. This sophisticated and serene space offers a place for guests to relax and connect. The theme of illumination continues from the lobby to the 274 thoughtfully designed guestrooms. Bathed with abundant natural light, each spacious guestroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and offer contemporary décor. Designed with comfort and flexibility in mind, the guestrooms offer space to work and relax, intuitive in-room amenities, deep soaking bathtubs and walk-in showers.

The hotel features M Club, an exclusive space reserved for Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and Club guests offering complimentary breakfast, beverages and hors d’oeuvres throughout the day. The M Club also offers the brand’s signature Mind Menu, a selection of delicious snacks and beverages with active ingredients to enhance mind and body. Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the M Club provides free Wi-Fi, printing services and power supplies to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travellers.

Guest are invited to enjoy three culinary experiences at the hotel including Sky View, a place to relax and unwind with friends from morning to evening over coffee and signature dishes while taking in panoramic views of the city. In the lobby, all-day dining venue, Olive Tree, offers an array of International and Arabic favourites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while Olive Terrace has a vibrant al fresco ambiance, with live cooking stations, light snacks, fresh juices and a variety of desserts.

The hotel sparks new ways of thinking and fosters collaboration across six state-of-the-art flexible meeting spaces and a Grand Venue, ideal for large conferences and lavish occasions of up to 600 guests. More than 690 square metres of event space is available, featuring contemporary styling and state-of-the-art technology, and an abundance of natural light, making it the ideal venue for business and social events. The hotel’s highly talented event and culinary team is available to curate unforgettable experiences catering to the needs of all types of events and meetings.

“We are delighted to arrive in the city known as the Bride of the Red Sea, with a premium hotel that sits in a coveted position within Jeddah’s business district. This is already an iconic hotel, with incredibly modern design elements both inside and out, beautifully contrasting the historic character of the city,” said Muntaser Allaf, General Manager, Jeddah Marriott Hotel Madinah Road.

Other facilities include a state-of-the-art fitness centre open 24 hours a day, an outdoor swimming pool and children’s pool. Guests seeking utmost relaxation can retreat to the hotel’s tranquil Saray Spa offering transformative and rejuvenating experiences. The hotel also offers a ladies-only salon, perfect for extended pampering.

Nearby retail highlights include Mall of Arabia and Red Sea Mall, two of the city’s most popular shopping destinations, and the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium is also within close proximity to the hotel.