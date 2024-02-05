Dubai, UAE – Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the launch of an extensive transformative phase announced today.

With the recent appointments of a new Multi-Property General Manager and Multi-Property Director of Marketing & PR, the hotel is set to redefine its guest experience, focusing on enhancing its five-star products and services while accentuating its strategic central location at the crossroads of Old and New Dubai.

Saad Al Ghamdi at Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, said: “As we celebrate our 10-year milestone since inauguration in 2014, our commitment to excellence takes centre stage in this exciting evolution. This isn't just a rebrand or repositioning; rather, it's a comprehensive transformation as we proudly present 'Your Bridge Between Old and New Dubai: A Narrative of Each Stay.' This encapsulates our dedication to delivering a seamless blend of world-class service and local charm, ensuring each guest is immersed in the rich heritage of Old and New Dubai.”

A YEAR OF UNVEILING WITH NEW OFFERINGS AND EXPERIENCES

Building on a legacy of excellence, the hotel will unveil a series of new and enhanced offerings throughout 2024. January 2024 has already witnessed changes in the hotel's culinary offerings, led by Executive Chef Alaa Moustafa, providing a preview of the exciting developments to come. Soon, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in various on-property touchpoints, bringing the vibrant essence of Dubai to life.

In a strategic collaboration, the hotel also joined forces with Arabian Adventures in December, designating them as its travel desk partner. This partnership aims to offer guests the chance to craft unforgettable travel memories during their stay, further enriching their overall experience.

FOCUS ON LOCAL DESTINATION, GENUINE SERVICE AND CULINARY DISCOVERIES

Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai aims to captivate the imaginations of modern luxury travellers by satisfying their desire for knowledge and culturally rich experiences. This commitment is underscored by a focus on genuine service and the curation of epicurean discoveries. Its repositioning also embraces its geographical location as the ‘bridge’ between Old and New Dubai, ideally situated at the crossroads of both worlds.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW CHAPTER

Unlocking the Destination: Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai is dedicated to showcasing the very best Dubai has to offer, introducing guests to rich local heritage and culture while providing easy access to Dubai’s top attractions and luxury lifestyle experiences.

Genuine Service: The hotel's team seamlessly blends warm Middle Eastern hospitality with a tailored approach for both business and leisure guests, making every visitor feel warmly welcomed, appreciated, and at home.

Epicurean Adventures: Offering a diverse selection of culinary destinations and epicurean touch points within the property, the hotel also hosts regular F&B events and culinary moments, creating enriching experiences for guests as they explore local, regional, and international flavours in entertaining and engaging settings.

For more information, call 04 317 7777 or follow @marriottaljaddaf.

For further information, please contact Brazen MENA

E: marriottaljaddaf@brazenmena.com

About Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf

Marriott Hotel, Al, Jaddaf, Dubai offers a 5-star hotel experience next to Dubai’s bustling Downtown district. Close to iconic attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future and an array of businesses, our family-friendly hotel is ideally located for both business travelers and those vacationing in the UAE. Unwind in our modern, thoughtfully designed 351 rooms and suites, each with complimentary Wi-Fi, luxury linens and deluxe amenities. Savor international cuisine at our dining destinations. On-site facilities include a spa, an outdoor pool and a fully equipped gym alongside state-of-the-art conference and events facilities. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of dining and entertainment options across the hotel’s six food and beverage outlets. A complimentary shuttle service transports guests to the Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall, and Al Jaddaf Metro station.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to share your #marriottmemories with us. The Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf Dubai is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott’s travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Discover 128 luxury apartments with premiere hotel services for short and long stays, complete with all the comforts of home. Adjacent to the 5-star Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, our property comprises of elegantly appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom hotel apartments with separate sleeping, living, and working areas and gourmet kitchens across spacious floor plans with plush amenities and upscale décor. Our onsite facilities and services include a fitness center, business centers, broadband internet, housekeeping and dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. Our rooftop pool offers mesmerizing views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to share your #marriottmemories with us. Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott’s travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com