Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following a standout year driven by the success of its banqueting and events division, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf – together with Marriott Executive Apartments Al Jaddaf and Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek – returns to Arabian Travel Market 2025 at Stand ME1120 with momentum and milestones to share. Banquet revenue rose by an impressive 47% year on year, with a staggering 108% increase over the past two years, underscoring the cluster’s growing reputation as one of Dubai’s top destinations for large-scale events and high-profile catering.

Anchored Between Heritage and Innovation

Strategically situated at the crossroads of Old and New Dubai, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf offers unparalleled access to both the historic soul of the city and its thriving commercial core. This unique positioning continues to attract a new wave of business travellers, long-stay guests and regional tourists seeking authenticity, connectivity and comfort. The property’s proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and key business hubs makes it a preferred choice for corporate clientele and transient professionals.

Banqueting Doubles in Two Years as Culinary Vision Takes Hold

2024 was the most profitable year for Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf since its opening in 2014. All three properties in the cluster registered growth in both Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR). The top-performing hotel in the cluster saw a 10% jump in ADR and a 16.2% increase in RevPAR, reflecting the impact of targeted commercial strategies and guest-centric upgrades across the board.

From large-scale weddings and corporate events to high-profile outside catering projects, the hotel’s culinary division is rapidly becoming a benchmark for excellence in Dubai. The launch of Events by Marriott Al Jaddaf, combined with the debut of the elegant Zabeel Iftar Tent during Ramadan 2024, strengthened the hotel’s profile as a catering destination of choice.

Setting the Agenda at ATM 2025

With the hospitality sector set for continued growth in 2025, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf is ready to shine at Arabian Travel Market from 28th April to 1st May at Dubai World Trade Centre.The hotel will showcase its expanded lifestyle and culinary portfolio, prime location that bridges heritage and modernity and a strong focus on guest experience. Poised to attract the next generation of business and leisure travellers, Marriott Al Jaddaf is ready to welcome the world.

About Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Marriott Hotel Al, Jaddaf, Dubai offers a 5-star hotel experience next to Dubai’s bustling Downtown district. Close to iconic attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future and an array of businesses, our family-friendly hotel is ideally located for both business travellers and those vacationing in the UAE. Unwind in our modern, thoughtfully designed 351 rooms and suites, each with complimentary Wi-Fi, luxury linens and deluxe amenities. Savor international cuisine at our dining destinations. On-site facilities include a spa, an outdoor pool and a fully equipped gym alongside state-of-the-art conference and events facilities. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of dining and entertainment options across the hotel’s six food and beverage outlets. A complimentary shuttle service transports guests to the Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall, J1 Beach and Al Jaddaf Metro station.

Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Discover 128 luxury apartments with premiere hotel services for short and long stays, complete with all the comforts of home. Adjacent to the 5-star Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai, our property comprises of elegantly appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom hotel apartments with separate sleeping, living, and working areas and gourmet kitchens across spacious floor plans with plush amenities and upscale décor. Our onsite facilities and services include a fitness center, business centers, broadband internet, housekeeping and dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. Our rooftop pool offers mesmerizing views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.