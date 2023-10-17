Egypt, Cairo: The Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA), a leading well solutions provider to the energy industry, celebrated its 20th anniversary at Abdeen Palace in Cairo. The celebration witnessed the announcement of the integration of “Tendeka”, “Cougar”, “TARGET”, and “AlMansoori Petroleum Services”, as a regional provider in the energy sector under one website, TQ.com

This milestone reflects TAQA's commitment to enhancing its presence in the rapidly advancing energy sector, aligning with recent developments and increasing its workload in Egypt to become its central hub and gateway for well solutions serving both Africa and Iraq. Having operated in Egypt for 17 years, the company has established deep-rooted relationships within the country, expanding the range of services provided to its customers.

The event was attended by a distinguished array of personalities, diplomats from several countries, chairmen of several local and international oil companies, TAQA customers, partners along with board members, shareholders, senior management, and team members, alongside dignitaries, government representatives, and other invited guests. Celebrations also took place at the same time in Dhahran, KSA; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Aberdeen, Scotland; Stavanger, Norway; Houston, USA; and Edmonton, Canada, where it was live-streamed.

TAQA Chief Executive Officer, Khalid M. Nouh said: “Since its inception in 2003, TAQA has aimed to be the go-to company for customers, investors, and partners in the energy and petroleum services markets across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. With these acquisitions, we can provide an array of cutting-edge solutions and products, enhancing engineering capabilities to create numerous growth opportunities and broad career prospects for our employees worldwide.”

“The company's recent steps to maximize its operations in the region and strengthen its position as an 'enabler of energy' mark a significant moment in the company's journey. As 'TAQA' celebrates its 20th anniversary, it signifies a pivotal milestone in our company's journey, culminating in these substantial efforts. We don't only reflect on what we've achieved so far but also aspire to even greater and better opportunities for our customers, shareholders, and employees,” Nouh added

TAQA's company values, "Human," "Boundless," and "Progressive" are the cornerstones of its unified identity and shape its business approach. Placing people, customers, and shareholders at the forefront of its activities, TAQA pursues new opportunities, drives innovations, and forges transformative partnerships. Moreover, TAQA’s forward-looking mindset enables it to respond to industry shifts and create innovative solutions that elevate the energy sector.

Established in 2003, TAQA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to pioneering well solutions, both independently and in coordination with its joint venture partners. Headquartered in Dhahran, TAQA has over 5,000 employees, operating in more than 20 countries, emphasizing its global presence, innovative well solutions, and commitment to providing leading well solutions.

