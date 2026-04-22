Kuwait: Reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading financial institutions in asset management and investment banking, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced that its Investment Banking team has won the “Best Investment Bank in Kuwait” award from Global Finance. This recognition marks Markaz’s 13th award from Global Finance, extending a track record of continued recognition from the prestigious institution since 2011, and bringing the firm’s total accolades to 99 awards across various awarding bodies. This achievement reflects the depth of Markaz’s expertise, its sustained excellence, and its firmly established position as one of the most prominent financial institutions in the sector. The award ceremony took place on April 21, 2026, in London.

Global Finance’s awards are among the most prestigious in the financial sector, with winners selected based on a range of criteria that include market share, the number and size of transactions, quality of services and advisory, structuring and execution capabilities, innovation, market reputation, and the ability to respond effectively to rapidly evolving market conditions.

This recognition reflects the strength of Markaz’s investment banking platform, its deep specialized expertise, and its strong execution capabilities, as well as its continued success in delivering tailored financial and investment solutions that respond to clients’ needs and support their long-term objectives. It also underscores Markaz’s ability to combine strategic vision with disciplined execution, enabling it to create added value for clients in a financial environment that demands deep market understanding and agile responsiveness.

Commenting on this achievement, Ahmed Al Falah, Managing Director – Investment Banking at Markaz said: “We are proud to receive this recognition from Global Finance, which reflects the expertise of our Investment Banking team and its continued commitment to delivering high-quality advisory services and capital markets execution. This achievement also reinforces our ongoing focus on developing innovative financial solutions that meet and surpass our clients’ expectations, while further strengthening our position as a trusted financial partner in Kuwait and the region.”

This recognition comes as an extension of Markaz’s strategic approach to developing differentiated financial solutions that combine innovation with strategic relevance, while continuously enhancing its advisory and execution capabilities and elevating the quality of its service offering. It also reflects Markaz’s commitment to building long-term client relationships founded on trust, understanding priorities, and delivering solutions tailored to evolving needs and future ambitions.

The award adds to Markaz’s distinguished record of recognition from leading regional and international institutions, underscoring the consistency of its strong performance and leadership across investment banking and asset management. Markaz will continue to build on this achievement by further reinforcing its innovation-led approach and enhancing its ability to deliver high-value financial solutions, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to clients and strengthening its standing as a leading financial institution in the region.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation by creating new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos S. Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: ssaad@markaz.com