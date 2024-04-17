Kuwait: Reaffirming its keenness to give back to the community, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has recently participated at a roundtable discussion and event under the title “Islamic Philanthropy Humanitarian Response to Forced Displacement Crises,” organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in partnership with Zakat House, and held under the auspices and with the attendance of H.E Ambassador Hamad AlMeshan, Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation, in addition to the participation of renowned Kuwaiti NGOs and UNHCR supporters.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, MD – Wealth Management and Wealth Development at Markaz, said: “Markaz remains dedicated to positively serving the community and building a strong and sustainable economy in Kuwait. This is where the role of corporate social responsibility stems, to contribute to the development of society and the national economy. Our key participations, sponsorships and donation activities in the humanitarian field falls under one of our CSR pillars, which is: Building Human Capacity, reflecting our relentless role in collaborating with several non-profit organizations to contribute to providing and maintaining sustainable progress through the development of individual skills and capabilities, in addition to providing the support for humanitarian initiatives and activities aimed at raising the quality of life and achieving long-term positive change.”

Markaz continues to extend its support to UNHCR in line with its CSR strategy and responsibility towards contributing to providing vital support to refugee families and communities in need.

Markaz has actively supported UNHCR since 2019, providing aid to approximately 3,565 individuals across 713 families, including humanitarian programs aimed at improving the living conditions of refugees and fulfilling their basic needs such as access to water, food, and shelter.

This continued partnership with UNHCR demonstrates an unwavering responsibility to UNHCR’s comprehensive and impactful initiatives aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically goals 1, 2, 3, 6, and 16. These goals encompass eradicating poverty, eliminating hunger, promoting good health and well-being, ensuring clean water and sanitation, and fostering peace, justice, and strong institutions.

Markaz has continuously played an active role in supporting refugees, contributing to dignified living conditions, alleviating their hardships, and preventing them from resorting to desperate survival strategies. With a vibrant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) founded on three key pillars: building human capacity, aligning the business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment, the company has been at the forefront of helping communities in need and contributing to the economic growth of Kuwait and beyond.

Markaz staunchly advocates for the pivotal role of the private sector in contributing to societal well-being. In addition to its own programs, it consistently partners with globally renowned entities such as UNHCR as well as leading non-profit organizations, renowned institutions, and individuals to support humanitarian initiatives and activities that transform lives and leave a lasting positive social change.

