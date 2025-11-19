United Arab Emirates: Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi, a joint venture of Platinum Group and leading manufacturer of power cables and aluminium rods Mark Cables, today announced the progression of a project to construct an aluminium rod manufacturing plant in Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi.

Aluminium rods are used to make power cables.The new plant is expected to have a production capacity of 36 thousand tonnes per year of various grades of aluminium rods, which will be supplied to existing Mark Cables factories in Dubai and Angola as well as to third party customers in the UAE, Africa and Europe.

The plant will be located in the ‘Aluminium Valley’ section of KEZAD, which is adjacent to Emirates Global Aluminium’s Al Taweelah smelter.

Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi has signed a non-binding agreement with EGA that envisions the supply of 35 thousand tonnes per year of aluminium to the proposed new plant.

Leoncie Mukundente, Managing Director of Mark Cables FZE, said: “Regional and global demand for power cables is growing due to the expansion of electricity grids to support the development of renewable power generation and to enable further electrification in developing countries. Increasingly, aluminium is being substituted for copper in power cables, to lower costs while delivering the performance required. This new plant will help meet this growing global demand, while creating further value in the UAE from our nation’s aluminium production.”

Adel Abubakar, Chief Marketing Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium said: “We look forward to the construction of Mark Cables Power Solutions’ new plant, and to a new customer for our metal in the

Press Release Press UAE. EGA’s aluminium supply has spurred the development of the downstream aluminium sector in the UAE, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country in line with Make it in the Emirates.”

About Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi

Mark Cables Power Solutions LLC Abu Dhabi, a part of Platinum Group, is a leading manufacturer of power cables and aluminium rods, delivering turnkey EPC solutions for energy infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa. From smart lighting to substations, we power progress with precision, sustainability, and innovation.

At the heart of our operations lies a commitment to delivering comprehensive, future-ready solutions across the power and energy landscape. From manufacturing essential components to executing turnkey infrastructure projects, our core services are designed to empower industries, cities, and communities with reliable and sustainable energy systems.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast primary aluminium and recycling. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah in the United Arab Emirates, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah, a speciality foundry in high strength recycled aluminium in Germany, and a recycling plant in the United States.