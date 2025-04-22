Built in alignment with RAK Vision 2030, the new development is aimed at investors and residents seeking high-quality living spaces in the emirate

The upcoming 27-floor residential building comprises around 350 apartments including studio, one-,two-, and three-bedroom apartments

Project is part of a self-sufficient community within the dynamic ‘work, live and play’ destination, RAK Central

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced a strategic land acquisition deal by DARA Properties at RAK Central, its latest mixed-use destination in the northern emirate, for the development of a 27-floor residential building. Scheduled for completion by Q4 2027, the upcoming project is set to expand the residential offerings in RAK Central in line with RAK Vision 2030 to provide a dynamic ‘live, work, play’ destination for discerning investors and tourists.

The residential development to be constructed on 50,000 sq feet of land, marks DARA Properties’ debut in Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning real estate sector. Strategically located within the dynamic RAK Central and designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality living spaces in the region, the development will offer a range of residential units within a well-integrated mixed-use environment, incorporating commercial and retail spaces to enhance convenience for residents.

Consisting of around 350 apartments including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offering panoramic views of the emirate, the residential complex is designed as a self-sufficient community equipped with state-of-the-art amenities including a swimming pool, gym, padel courts, multipurpose room, and much more.

With Abdul Rahim Architectural Consultants onboard as lead consultant and IBAHouse Interior Architects in charge of interior design, the project is set to elevate RAK Central’s appeal as a self-contained, multi-purpose development offering a holistic lifestyle. Aimed at global investors seeking robust ROI as well as those looking to set up base in the northern emirate, DARA Properties’ debut project is primed towards a future where every detail is valued by providing a well-balanced ecosystem for smart living.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “RAK Central’s unprecedented growth within a short span of its launch as a progressive mixed-use destination offering global investors and local businesses a dynamic space to further elevate their interests is testimony to Ras Al Khaimah’s vibrant appeal among investors and tourists. We are happy to welcome DARA Properties to this world-class master-planned community that is set to serve as a hub for business, leisure and lifestyle. Their focus on detail and commitment to providing a wholesome community with smart living aligns with Marjan’s core vision of curating a world-class destination built around the philosophy of live, work and play. We look forward to creating a unique space that will redefine the emirate’s global and regional appeal.”

Andrey Luntovskiy, General Manager, DARA Properties, said: “We are thrilled to mark our debut in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming real estate market with our first residential development in RAK Central. Conceptualised to meet the demand for high quality living spaces, we are confident our project will be a landmark within the well-integrated mixed-use environment enhancing the lifestyle of its residents through a well-connected modern community. The emirate’s transformation into a thriving business hub supported by a robust infrastructure and its global tourism appeal makes it the perfect destination to launch our signature project.”

Marjan’s strategic partnerships to develop RAK Central, located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, with spectacular views of Al Hamra Golf Club and the Arabian Gulf, is attracting investment from multinational companies in diverse business sectors, including hospitality, leisure, retail, finance, logistics and construction. Developed in phases, the ongoing construction work at RAK Central reflects the emirate’s dynamic appeal among global investors aligned with the long-term vision to drive a prosperous and diversified economy, build happy and cohesive communities, secure a sustainable future and safeguard the environment by following advanced green building strategies.

RAK Central masterplan offers three million square feet of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, four hotels with a capacity surpassing 1,000 keys, multiple parks and green spaces, various retail and entertainment facilities, and several interconnected buildings with over 1,000 parking spaces for visitors. Work on RAK Central HQ, which will serve as the main business complex, is currently underway and expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

