Zürich, Switzerland - marhaba, dnata’s leading global airport hospitality brand, continues to expand its network to provide world-class hospitality and deliver a safe and memorable airport experience for more travellers globally. marhaba’s newest airport lounge opened at Zürich Airport (ZRH), offering excellent value services to passengers of all airlines and travel classes. The stylish facility is replacing the popular dnata Skyview Lounge after a complete renovation of the interior.



Located in the Airside Centre, the new marhaba lounge features comfortable seating for over 50 guests. It offers complimentary Wi-Fi, a large selection of virtual newspapers and magazines and all-day dining with a variety of hot and cold food catering to a range of dietary and ethnic requirements, along with a wide selection of beverages. The comfort of guests is ensured by a diverse team of customer-oriented staff, who speak more than 10 languages.



The modern, contemporary design of the marhaba lounge was inspired by Arabian hospitality but also features local elements, including a wooden ‘Rigi’ cow, courtesy of Mount Rigi, Europe’s first mountain railway which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.



marhaba has implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers and agents. The lounge offers touchless payment options and frequently undergoes increased cleaning and sanitisation with specific focus on high-touch surfaces. marhaba lounge staff have all been thoroughly trained on local health and safety protocols.



Passengers can make online bookings at marhabaservices.com or simply walk in and pay for access at a rate of CHF 35 on the spot. The lounge is also available for members of several airport lounge programmes and passengers of marhaba’s partner airlines.



The opening of marhaba’s Zürich facility follows the inauguration of its airport lounge, previously known as the dnata Lounge, at Geneva Airport’s (GVA) Main Terminal. In Geneva, marhaba also provides meet & greet services, ensuring a swift, smooth and safe passage through the airport for customers and their family. marhaba’s Geneva services can also be booked on marhabaservices.com.



Steve Allen, dnata’s Executive Vice President, said: "We are excited to launch marhaba’s globally renowned airport hospitality services at another dnata hub. Like all other marhaba lounges globally, the Zürich facility was also designed with careful attention to detail, ensuring maximum comfort and excellent quality services for passengers. Our dedicated team looks forward to welcoming and delivering world-class services for all travellers including the customers of our airline and tour operator partners."



marhaba, which means 'welcome' in Arabic, was launched in the United Arab Emirates to help passengers arriving in or departing from Dubai International Airport. The popularity of meet & greet services has grown exponentially in line with Dubai's growth as a major international travel hub, and marhaba has continually expanded its product offering with a growing list of services and extra options designed to make the passenger airport experience as comfortable as possible.



marhaba started to expand its global footprint in 2017 by opening new airport lounges in Karachi (Pakistan) and Melbourne (Australia). Since then, it has opened three additional facilities in Geneva (Switzerland), Singapore and Manila (The Philippines) and substantially increased the capacity of its airport lounges in Dubai. Including the new Zürich lounge, marhaba operates airport lounges in six countries providing service excellence to passengers with a team of over 800 customer-oriented employees.



The marhaba brand is part of dnata, one of the world's largest air services providers. A trusted partner of over 300 airline customers, dnata offers ground handling, cargo and catering services at over 120 airports, including Zürich Airport and Geneva Airport in Switzerland.

