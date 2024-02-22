Marc Ellis has been recognized as one of the top 30 Best Companies to Work For in the UAE by Great Place to Work®, highlighting its exceptional workplace culture. This certification reflects the company's commitment to a 'work hard, play hard' ethos, emphasizing not just employee benefits but also development, career guidance, and a supportive environment. Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis, expressed pride in the achievement, underscoring its significance in fostering professional growth and personal development within the team.

Dubai, UAE - Marc Ellis, a leading technology and digital recruitment company in the United Arab Emirates, is thrilled to announce its prestigious achievement of being named among the top 30 (small category) Best Companies to Work For in the UAE, as certified by Great Place to Work®. This accolade is a testament to Marc Ellis's unwavering commitment to creating an exemplary workplace culture that champions trust, performance, and the well-being of its employees.

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, evaluates companies on key cultural benchmarks, including trust, pride, and camaraderie among employees. Achieving this certification underscores Marc Ellis's success in building a supportive and dynamic work environment that stands out in the competitive UAE business landscape.

The Great Place to Work® Certification brings numerous advantages, significantly boosting a company's ability to attract and retain top talent by showcasing a strong employer brand that aligns with job seekers' expectations for a supportive and engaging workplace​​​​. The certification process provides essential insights into a company's culture, empowering them to continually evolve and excel​​.

In response to this recognition, Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are beyond excited to receive this award, which reflects our core ethos of 'work hard, play hard.' This recognition is not just about the additional benefits we provide but underscores our commitment to employee development, career guidance, and fostering a supportive environment that enables our team to achieve outstanding results. It is a clear indication of our dedication to not only creating an enjoyable workplace but also ensuring our team has the opportunities and support they need to grow professionally and personally."

Marc Ellis's commitment to fostering a high-trust and high-performance culture has been instrumental in its recognition as a top workplace. This achievement highlights the positive, supportive atmosphere that Marc Ellis cultivates, making it a preferred employer for technology and digital professionals in the UAE.

Great Place to Work® certification is linked with significant business outcomes, including enhanced revenue growth, reduced employee turnover, and improved customer satisfaction​​. Marc Ellis's inclusion in this prestigious list is expected to bolster its reputation further, attracting exceptional talent and contributing to its continued success in the UAE's dynamic market.

