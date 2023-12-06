CAIRO, Egypt – To mark its commitment to supporting the nation’s sports and athletes, MARAKEZ, the leading award-winning mixed-use real estate developer in Egypt has announced a new partnership with the Egyptian Athletics Federation for the second time.

Through this partnership, all record-breaking athletes received awards in recognition of their achievements and to encourage them to break new records in their respective disciplines. MARAKEZ held a press conference and an awards ceremony at District 5 last Thursday, November 30th which was attended by the Assistant Minister for the Championship Sector, Dr. Abdelawal Mohamed, the President of the Egyptian Athletic Federation, Dr. Seifallah Shahin, Ayman Hakky, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Trifactory and Dasha Badrawi, Executive Vice Chairman MARAKEZ.

The announcement is also a step forward in MARAKEZ’s long-term plan of supporting and sponsoring sports activities and events, with a focus on social responsibility and philanthropic services to the community.

In addition, and for the second year in a row, MARAKEZ in partnership with The TriFactory is sponsoring one of the most symbolic sports events in Egypt, the Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon, which invites runners from around the world to #RaceThroughHistory at the most iconic of locations: the Great Pyramids of Giza. Egypt’s signature running event is scheduled to take place on December 23rd featuring three classic distances, the 21K, 10K, and 5K Fun Run, meaning runners of all ages and abilities can take part and run through 5000 years of history.

Over the years, MARAKEZ has been a prominent advocate for celebrating young talent, as seen in its recognition of 15 outstanding athletes breaking records in their respective fields. It should be noted that this is not its first venture into sponsoring sports, as MARAKEZ has previously extended its support to Olympians at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as to high-profile sporting individuals such as Hana Goda, the youngest table tennis champion who is participating in Paris Olympics. Besides, the company has also organized and hosted various sports events, including the esteemed CIB PSA Squash World Tournament finals at Mall of Arabia’s ‘The Park’ for three years. Through these initiatives, as well as sponsoring events such as the fifth edition of the MARAKEZ Pyramids Half Marathon, MARAKEZ strives to encourage and cultivate a culture of physical activity and competitive spirit, while also showcasing continuous dedication to the athletic community.

Commenting on the importance of the public-private partnerships in the sports domain and the importance of the event, Dr. Abdelawal Mohamed, the Assistant Minister for the Championship Sector, first extended the warm regards and appreciation of Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, the Minister of Youth and Sports, during the press conference and underscored the Ministry's strategic commitment to collaborating with various private sector entities to sponsor athletes, as part of their corporate social responsibility plans. This collaboration has yielded substantial positive outcomes for athletes in recent times, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports remains steadfast in pursuing this cooperative approach in the times ahead. “Investing in the world of sports is one of the most important areas that should be expanded due to its tangible results and its contribution to achieving societal development” He added. He also expressed his gratitude to MARAKEZ for its longstanding commitment, since its inception in promoting sports initiatives, grounded in their conviction in the power of sports for societal engagement"

“By fostering public-private partnerships and backing events like the MARAKEZ Pyramids Half Marathon, we actively contribute to fostering economic growth by attracting athletes from all over the word to participate in these prestigious competitions. We take immense pride in supporting our athletes this year and in the years to come. We hope to keep a spotlight on the players and recognize their remarkable achievements. said MARAKEZ’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dasha Badrawi

President of Egyptian Athletic Federation, Dr. Seifallah Shahin added, “Business entities that sponsor our Egyptian Olympic athletes in cooperation with the government alongside civil society organizations and media, as we see happening today in support of athletes, recognize their role in helping our national Olympians achieve greatness.”

MARAKEZ believes in fostering environments that encourage physical activity, embody community spirit, and champion the accomplishments of Egyptian athletes. This dedication is evident in a series of impactful events hosted by MARAKEZ, including most recently the Tough Mudder event held at District 5, on Friday, December 1st. Moreover, MARAKEZ has played a pivotal role in organizing the Cairo Marathon in District 5, hosting several padel tournaments, a tennis tournament, a basketball tournament, and the rodeo bikers’ event. The inclusion of diverse sports activities underscores MARAKEZ's multifaceted approach to creating spaces that inspire active lifestyles and unite communities.

MARAKEZ also ensures to incorporate health and sports-oriented amenities in all its projects, from jogging tracks to fitness clubs, sports facilities, and gyms. In addition, MARAKEZ consciously utilizes outdoor space for rejuvenation purposes, such as including kids' play areas and designated gathering areas for senior citizens. One of the organization’s initiatives that stands out is the in-mall 8-acre park facility, aptly named "The Park", which is the first of its kind offered by any company in Egypt.