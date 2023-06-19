Cairo, Egypt - MARAKEZ, the leading award-winning mixed-use real estate developer, and Scene Cinemas, a prominent cinema operator dedicated to delivering cinematic excellence across Egypt, are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Scene Cinema branch in East Cairo in the vibrant seamlessly integrated community District Five on June 21st. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing high-quality entertainment options to the residents and visitors of District Five.

The Scene Cinema in District Five will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a cutting-edge IMAX theatre, and Africa’s 1st Cineplex theatre with 4K laser projectors, delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience, and is opening on June 21st. With 13 screens, 4 of which are VIP premiere screens, the cinema will offer a diverse selection of movies. This latest addition further emphasizes MARAKEZ's commitment to providing top-notch quality projects and enhancing the overall lifestyle offerings in District Five.

Ashraf Maklad, Chief Commercial Officer of MARAKEZ, stated, "We are delighted to partner with Scene Cinemas in introducing the first Scene Cinema to District Five- our upbeat flagship development. At MARAKEZ, we believe in the “Power of Place” and how it creates powerful experiences. We take our developments to the next level by connecting people and allowing them to create memorable, enduring experiences. We believe that with the integration of the first 13-screen Scene Cinema, including the groundbreaking IMAX, within the District Five project, we're elevating entertainment to new heights while further enhancing District Five’s appeal as a fully integrated destination."

Furthermore, Hesham Abdel Khalek, Chairman and Founder of Scene Cinemas, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with MARAKEZ and bring the first Scene Cinema to East Cairo at District Five. Stemming from our commitment to bringing innovation to the entertainment scene in Egypt, we complemented the Scene Cinema with ingenious offerings such as the 1st IMAX with laser theater, and the 1st Cineplex with serious 4 laser projection technology in Egypt and Africa, delivering high-quality, immersive viewing experience. In addition, we have taken the dine-in movie experience to the next level by bringing a full kitchen with a carefully curated international menu, including a tasty wide variety of unique dishes. We look forward to delighting the community with an exceptional entertainment destination."

District Five is MARAKEZ’s signature mixed-use project in the heart of East Cairo. It is a seamlessly integrated community where work, leisure, entertainment, dining, and shopping come together in the thriving New Cairo area to create a dynamic urban hub. With an emphasis on quality, the project has earned a strong reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and integrated approach to design and functionality that bring people together. This visionary project brings to life Marakez’s innovative approach to development, creating spaces that nurture the passions of forward thinkers, foster creative explorers, and celebrate trendsetters. The opening of the Scene Cinema adds yet another dimension to the offerings available within District Five, further enhancing its appeal as a sought-after destination.

About MARAKEZ

MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6th October, AEON, as well as District 5 in New Katameya. which includes commercial, residential, and office spaces This is in addition to Mall of Tanta which opened in 2019, Town Center in 2020, and Mall of Mansoura which is set to open soon.

