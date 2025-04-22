Milan, Italy: The Mapei Group, world leader in the production of chemical products for the building industry, strengthens its industrial presence in North Africa, with the opening of a new production plant in Egypt, in the 10th of Ramadan City, north-west of Cairo.

This new investment confirms Mapei's long-term vision: to be a key player in the global development of the construction industry, focusing on innovation, quality, durability and local presence.

With a total surface area of 30,000 square metres, the new factory will produce Mapei’s main products for the local market, from adhesives for installing ceramics to mortars, from concrete admixtures to grinding aids for cement production. It will be the Group's second production plant in Egypt after Vinavil’s polymer plant in Suez, which began operating in 2002 and employes around 150 people.

"Egypt today represents a very promising market for the global construction industry," says Veronica Squinzi, CEO of Mapei. "With over 100 million inhabitants and a constant demographic growth, the country is experiencing a growing demand for residential construction, supported by strong government investment plans in infrastructure, hospitality and large-scale transport. The presence of two production sites in the area, Mapei and Vinavil, will strengthen the Group's competitiveness, while promoting local production capacities, creating job opportunities and facilitating technology transfer".

“In addition to a local construction market expected to grow by 10 per cent – she adds, - the proactive policies promoted by the Ministry of Investment through the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), focused on industrialisation and infrastructure development, have created a favourable environment for foreign direct investment, generating the need for advanced solutions such as fibre-reinforced concrete flooring or polyurethane solutions for the growing chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries.

"The new plant, designed to produce a wide range of products using cutting-edge technology," adds Marco Squinzi, CEO of Mapei, "is located in a strategic position near major logistic hubs. Its proximity to the Cairo-Suez and Cairo-Ain Sokhna corridor will allow Mapei to distribute its products efficiently both within Egypt and in the nearby markets of North Africa and the Middle East. It will also be a gateway to sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to the existing trade agreements and the growing economic integration among African nations'

“Designed to meet the needs of the local construction industry, guaranteeing proximity, faster delivery times and tailor-made technical support - he adds, - the plant also has a quality control laboratory and a space for Mapei Academy training programmes, Mapei's training offer that develops through free events aimed at professionals and companies, contributing to the development of local skills. As a regional hub, designed to be scalable, it will allow Mapei to increase production and storage capacity according to demand and to expand the offer with additional production lines, some of which are already under study”

Mapei Egypt, which today has 70 employees, was founded in 2017 in New Cairo as a commercial presidium in the country, where the Group has been present since 2002 through its subsidiary Vinavil.

Over the years, Mapei solutions have contributed to some of Egypt's most important infrastructure and urban development projects, such as the Cairo Metro Line 4, the Alamein Towers, the Government District and the Central Business District (CBD) of the New Administrative Capital.

Today, the Mapei Group generates a turnover of 60 million Euros in Egypt and employs 220 people, contributing to the development of the local economy and the local construction market.

About Mapei in Egypt

Mapei Egypt for Construction Chemicals SAE, established on December 7, 2017, is a subsidiary of the Mapei Group. The company has a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in 10th of Ramadan City, equipped with advanced technologies to produce a wide range of high-performance construction solutions, including powder products (tile adhesives, self-levelling compounds, mortars, waterproofing materials) and liquid products (concrete admixtures and grinding aids for cement production).

Mapei Egypt complements Vinavil Egypt for Chemicals SAE, the first Mapei Group company established in the country in August 2002. Based in Attaqa, Suez, Vinavil Egypt brings over 20 years of local expertise in producing polymer emulsions and resins for key sectors such as paints, adhesives, textiles, and construction.

Together, Mapei Egypt and Vinavil Egypt form a strong industrial and commercial presence, reinforcing Mapei’s long-term commitment to Egypt and the wider Middle East and Africa region.

About Mapei

Founded in 1937 in Milan, Italy, Mapei is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of the most important architectural and infrastructural works worldwide. With 96 subsidiaries distributed in 57 countries and 93 production plants operating in 36 countries, the Group employs over 12,500 people worldwide. In the year 2023, the Mapei Group recorded a consolidated turnover of 4.2 billion Euro. At the basis of the company's success: specialisation, internationalisation, research and development and sustainability.

