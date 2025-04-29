Dubai, UAE – MANSORY, the globally renowned name behind some of the world’s most extravagant bespoke vehicles, is making its highly anticipated debut in the real estate sector through a strategic partnership with Amaal, one of the region’s reputable developers.

This collaboration marks MANSORY’s first venture into real estate globally and signals a new benchmark of ultra-luxury living in Dubai.

Building on a legacy of transforming elite supercars into bold expressions of design and craftsmanship, Mansory will now bring their signature aesthetic to high-end residential developments. Together, Mansory and Amaal aim to redefine the standards of architectural excellence, creating residences where elegance meets audacity and every detail reflects individuality and performance.

The timing is ideal, with Dubai set to emerge as the top global luxury residential market in 2025, driven by strong demand from international buyers and a thriving economy.

Kourosh Mansory, Founder and CEO of MANSORY, commented: "Bringing the MANSORY signature design language into the world of real estate is an exciting evolution for our brand. Dubai’s spirit of ambition and innovation mirrors our own. Through our partnership with Amaal, we are crafting spaces where every element, from architecture to interiors, expresses the bold individuality, craftsmanship, and passion that define Mansory."

"Partnering with Kourosh Mansory represents a transformative step for Amaal," said Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal. "We are committed to delivering developments that push the boundaries of design and luxury while creating world-class destinations that embody Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and excellence. Together, we are creating a new expression of bespoke living that reflects the exclusivity that defines the next generation of luxury real estate.

The partnership between Mansory and Amaal marks a milestone for Dubai’s luxury property landscape. Full project details of the first development under this collaboration will be announced soon.

About Mansory

MANSORY is a world-renowned leader in high-end vehicle individualisation, specialising in the refinement and customisation of luxury automobiles. Founded in 1989 by Kourosh Mansory, the company draws on a deep passion for tradition, craftsmanship, and sophisticated technology, initially focusing on iconic British brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin. Today, MANSORY’s expertise extends to the individualisation of prestigious marques including Porsche, Lotus, Maserati, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.

With headquarters in Brand, Germany, and a global presence that includes a flagship showroom and workshop in Dubai, MANSORY offers a comprehensive range of services-from complete vehicle conversions and carbon aerodynamic components to ultra-light aluminium rims, powerful engine upgrades, and bespoke interior fittings. The exclusive "MANSORY Bespoke" programme enables the creation of unique, tailor-made vehicles, fulfilling the most discerning automotive desires of its clientele.

About Amaal

Amaal is an innovative real estate developer powered by the expertise of Ayana Holding. With a commitment to redefining modern living in the UAE, Amaal focuses on crafting residential masterpieces that blend sophistication with modern elegance. Led by Chairman Abdulla Lahej, the company leverages innovative designs, sustainable building practices, and the latest technological advancements to create unique, vibrant communities. Amaal is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of investors and residents alike, setting new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.