UAE – Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today unveiled the next phase of its technology partnership ecosystem with the launch of the Mandiant® Cyber Alliance Program. The program furthers Mandiant’s mission to make organizations secure from cyber threats through unique and sophisticated strategic partnerships that create enhanced solutions for customers around the globe.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been at the forefront of cyber security, enabling a deep understanding of both existing and emerging threat actors, as well as their rapidly changing tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). With the stance that effective security is not only based on the controls deployed, but also on the expertise and intelligence behind them, Mandiant takes an intelligence-led, multi-vendor approach to its platform, Mandiant Advantage.

The Mandiant Cyber Alliance Program––open to cyber security technology partners across sectors such as endpoint, network, identity and authentication, security information and event management and cloud security––powers market-leading technologies with nation-grade intelligence, innovative integrated solutions and expert managed services. With the shared mission focus to put customer needs first, Mandiant and its partners can help organizations in critical times of need. Flagship partners include: Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Google Cloud, InnerActiv, Interos, IronNet, Microsoft, Netskope, Nozomi Networks, Nucleus Security, SentinelOne, SimSpace, SnapAttack and Trellix, among others.

“Better Together” - Partnership benefits of the Mandiant Cyber Alliance Program include:

Access to the latest nation-grade threat intelligence from Mandiant researchers, reverse engineers, intelligence analysts and incident responders who have been defending organizations of all sizes from the front lines of cyber conflict since 2004.

Technical integration into the Mandiant Advantage platform, as well as access to Mandiant’s incident response services and extended threat detection and response capabilities.

Collaboration at leading industry events as well as exclusive sponsorship and partner opportunities at Mandiant mWISE™ events.

Access to unique and creative ways to go-to-market. Solutions and services powered by Mandiant frontline intelligence and expertise accelerate marketing and industry expansion.

Ability to leverage Mandiant product, engineering and sales experts for thought leadership and ability to craft joint solutions spanning enterprise and mid-market organizations.

“As an organization that has been on the front lines of cyber security for more than 18 years, we recognize that the battle against today’s most challenging threats cannot be won alone,” said Marshall Heilman, Chief Technology Officer at Mandiant. “Joining forces with other mission-oriented security organizations enables us to better defend our shared customers. I am proud of the progress this alliance program has made to date and excited about the program’s strength to significantly impact customer security and threat actor operations.”

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

