Hong Kong: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has achieved the significant milestone of operating 40 hotels worldwide following the opening of its two highly anticipated new properties in the UK and Oman earlier this month. Both hotels are prime examples of Mandarin Oriental’s continued investment in creating exceptional properties with legendary service.

Mandarin Oriental, Muscat, located in the heart of Shatti Al-Qurum, marks the Group’s debut in the Sultanate of Oman. Meanwhile the new Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London is the Group’s second home in London, complementing its Hyde Park flagship.

Both properties embody the dual Asian heritage of Mandarin Oriental, combining traditions of graceful style, mastery of craft, and exceptional service with the modernity and innovation that characterize the Group’s ambition today.

The openings come at a key moment in the Group’s history as Mandarin Oriental celebrates the 50-year anniversary since the coming together of its two iconic founding properties: The Mandarin in Hong Kong, which has enjoyed an enviable reputation for industry defining service excellence since it opened in 1963, and The Oriental in Bangkok, which, for 150 years has been regarded as one of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

Looking ahead, Mandarin Oriental is entering a new phase of accelerated growth that will significantly strengthen its global offering under the leadership of Laurent Kleitman. There will be one more opening later this year in Beijing, followed by 26 announced new hotels and 14 residences which will open over the next five years, with more in the pipeline.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group said: “With every new Mandarin Oriental opening, we seek to elevate and enhance our guest experience. We are incredibly proud of our two new locations which embody that ambition, and I am looking forward to them becoming part of their local communities while welcoming our fans from around the world. From their enviable locations, to the craftsmanship of their designs, to the many innovative experiences and exceptional service that awaits our guests, we are confident that we continue to redefine the highest standards of luxury hospitality.”

