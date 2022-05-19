Hong Kong – Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is expanding its presence in London with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London this winter. Sitting on historic Hanover Square, in the heart of London’s most stylish neighbourhoods, where fashion, media, art, and business intersect, the new property is a discreet, sleek and intimate sister property to the award-winning Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park.

The property comprises 50 guestrooms and 78 private residences, offering hotel guests and residents an oasis of calm and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service alongside a vibrant atmosphere in the public spaces. It will house the first namesake Akira Back restaurant in the UK from Michelin Star award winning Chef Akira Back, as well as his ‘ABar Lounge’ concept. There will also be an urban spa, focussed on renewal and recalibration.

“We are incredibly excited to open a Mandarin Oriental hotel in the heart of such an iconic location. Mayfair has such a rich history and pedigree within luxury, fashion and art and is continually evolving. This is a wonderful parallel for our new property, which will introduce delightful touches for which Mandarin Oriental is loved, but in a more intimate and informal setting. We feel that our warm, club-like atmosphere, which flows throughout the hotel, is set to make Mandarin Oriental Mayfair a new destination of choice in the area,” says Susanne Hatje who joins as General Manager direct from the iconic Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Design and Interiors

Designed by internationally renowned Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (the talent behind the Lloyd’s building and the ‘Cheesegrater’ in London, as well as the Pompidou Centre in Paris), the building’s design has a rich historic context, given its location on the corner of Mayfair’s oldest square.

A strong sense of place has inspired the interior design of the hotel’s public spaces, created by Tokyo based studio, Curiosity, who have based their concept on ‘a hub of nature and art’. As an homage to the hotel’s cultural and creative neighbours, artworks by local British artists feature throughout the hotel with one-off furniture pieces curated by Curiosity’s founder, Gwenael Nicolas.

The 50 guestrooms and suites have been designed by UK based Studio Indigo, embracing a British style influenced by the hotel’s iconic location in the heart of London, while encompassing touches reflective of the Group’s oriental heritage.

Restaurants & Bars

Chef Akira Back makes his UK debut at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair. Born in Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Michelin Star award winning Chef Akira Back brings a sense of adventure and boundless creativity to his culinary creations. The Akira Back brand is a diverse portfolio of over 20 restaurants and lounges around the globe which pride themselves on creating innovative culinary experiences combined with a social atmosphere and elegant ambiance. The mission statement is to make unforgettable memories for guests by revolutionizing the dining experience through one-of-a-kind dishes and gracious service.

Wellness

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, will provide the perfect antidote to the fast pace of London life for hotel guests, residents and the local community, offering sublime serenity in the heart of Mayfair. The overall spa features an indoor 25-metre swimming pool, sauna, vitality pool, relaxation room and a myriad of bespoke wellness treatments that abound in a Mandarin Oriental spa.

-Ends-

About Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London

Within walking distance of London’s admired fashion houses on Bond Street and the boutiques of Saville Row, as well as auction houses and art galleries, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair will provide a stylish base in one of the city’s most sought-after areas, where culture and fashion collide. Taking advantage of this world-class location, the new hotel will offer guests and MO Fans exclusive access and experiences from high fashion to art, culture, and dining. In London, where the most influential quarters are claimed by Knightsbridge and Mayfair, these two points on the map will now be connected through the Mandarin Oriental brand. For visitors and locals already in love with Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in Knightsbridge, there is now an additional way to experience Mandarin Oriental, inspired by the vibrancy and creativity of its new neighbourhood.

The overall project, comprising Mandarin Oriental Mayfair and the 79 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, is developed and owned by Clivedale London, an independent, Mayfair based developer established in 2012 dedicated to developing super-prime property in London, W1.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com, including the Photo Library and Media Centre. Alternatively,

please contact: