Hong Kong: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it will manage a luxury hotel in Kuwait, projected to open in 2028. The hotel will be located in the heart of the financial district of Kuwait City and will bring a new standard of luxury and elegance to the destination.

Mandarin Oriental, Kuwait will be located in an iconic 80-storey tower, designed by the award-winning architects, Foster & Partners. In addition to the hotel, the tower will comprise a podium with a variety of international retail and entertainment centres, as well as premium office space. It will also be the headquarters of Bukhamseen Group Holding, which is developing the overall project.

The hotel will feature 159 guestrooms, including 33 suites, and 10 serviced apartments, with views of downtown Kuwait City.

It will offer a wide range of food and beverage outlets comprising a signature dining experience, a three meal period venue, a poolside restaurant, a lobby lounge with a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop, a club lounge and a shisha venue. There will also be extensive banqueting and meeting spaces to accommodate social and business events.

A comprehensive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will provide a wide range of spa, beauty and wellness experiences and will feature eight private treatment rooms, a fitness centre, and both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, the latter being set on a landscaped pool deck.

The hotel is well placed for the city’s financial, commercial and governmental institutions and is a 20 minute drive from Kuwait’s International Airport.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group said, “We are delighted at the opportunity to extend Mandarin Oriental’s presence in the Middle East with this important landmark in Kuwait. We look forward to collaborating with Bukhamseen Group Holding to create an iconic luxury property and ensuring that the development is built to the highest sustainability standards.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Mandarin Oriental to create Kuwait’s most sophisticated luxury hotel. We look forward to welcoming the legendary quality of service for which Mandarin Oriental is renowned to this important destination.” said Mr Jawad Bukhamseen the founder and Chairman of Bukhamseen Group Holding.

About Bukhamseen Group Holding Company

The Bukhamseen Group, with its numerous and diverse companies, established over half a century ago as the vision of founder, Mr Jawad Ahmed Bukhamseen. Under his able leadership, the company grew from real estate into a significant player in the Hospitality and Tourism sector in Kuwait, owning many successful hotels and restaurant chains throughout the region.

The Group is also well-established in the fields of banking, finance and investment, engineering, contracting and construction, heavy industrial production, media and communication as well as consultancy services in major development projects.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and eight residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.