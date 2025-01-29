A strategic partnership between Manaj Developments and Swiss-Belhotel International to establish premium serviced units in New Cairo.

"Blanks" by Manaj: An integrated living experience featuring high-quality "Swiss-Belresidences" serviced apartments.

Manaj Developments redefines premium living in Egypt with the launch of "Swiss-Belresidences" within the "Blanks" project.

Manaj Developments, a leader in delivering innovative and exceptional residential experiences, has announced its partnership with the global hospitality group Swiss-Belhotel International to introduce "Swiss-Belresidences," featuring 200 branded apartments at a cost of 7 billion EGP within its integrated "Blanks" project in New Cairo.

Blanks Project: A New Vision for Residential Living

The "Blanks" project is considered one of Manaj Developments' standout ventures, featuring 415 residential units, including 200 branded units under the Swiss-Belresidences name, alongside 215 serviced apartments. Located in the heart of the South Investors area, one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in New Cairo. "Blanks" aims to deliver a unique living experience that combines modern design with comprehensive hospitality services, catering to residents seeking comfort and distinction.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Abd El Monem Ghita, Chairman of Manaj Developments, said:

"The 'Blanks' project represents our ambitious vision to provide residential spaces that redefine the concept of high-quality and sustainable living. Through our partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International, we are committed to delivering serviced units that combine elegance and innovation to meet our clients’ needs. The Swiss-Belresidences project is a unique addition that sets new standards for premium residential living in New Cairo."

For his part, Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated:

"We are delighted to be part of this ambitious project in collaboration with Manaj Developments. The New Cairo area represents a strategic destination for the Swiss-Belresidences brand, and we are committed to providing high-quality residences that meet residents' expectations and offer them an exceptional living experience."

Exceptional Design and Strategic Location

The project is set to open in 2027, with "Blanks" enjoying a strategic location that provides easy access to key landmarks such as the American University in Cairo, North and South 90 Streets, the New Administrative Capital, Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis, and the Suez Road. Every unit within "Blanks," including the Swiss-Belresidences units, has been meticulously designed to ensure an unparalleled living experience with high-end finishes and tailored services.

About Manaj Developments

Manaj Developments is distinguished by its innovative vision to create living experiences that blend modern and functional design with a focus on sustainability and innovation. The company aims to build inspiring communities that go beyond the traditional concept of residential development, with a strong commitment to meeting the needs of clients and society through advanced and unique projects.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and based in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the fastest-growing hospitality groups in the world. The company manages over 150 hotels and projects across 20 countries, renowned for combining high-end Swiss hospitality with service inspired by Asian culture, highlighting its commitment to quality and excellence.