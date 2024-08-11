Jeddah - In a strategic move to promote its presence in the Saudi market and meet the growing demand for Nissan cars, Manahil International, the authorized distributor of Nissan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (one of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.), signed a new agreement to supply a new fleet of Nissan “Kicks” to Key Car Rental Co. This move aims to enhance car rental services in the region and provide customers with diverse and modern options.

The Agreement embodies the strong and ongoing partnership between Manahil International and Key Car Rental Co., which aims to provide innovative solutions and high-quality services in the car rental field. This step reflects the commitment of both parties to meet the needs of the local market and provide the best options for their customers, which enhances their leading position in the sector. The Agreement further contributes to achieving the goals of expansion and growth for both companies, by providing a diverse and modern fleet that meets customers’ expectations and provides them with unparalleled driving experience.

On this occasion, Omar Boudy, Managing Director of Nissan-Manahil International, said, “We are proud of our successful cooperation with Key Car Rental Co., which is considered one of the most important and largest companies in the field of car rental in Saudi Arabia, and which is known for providing the best rental services in the cities and airports of the Kingdom. The customers of Key Car Rental will enjoy renting the all-new Nissan “Kicks” car, as one of the distinct cars that constitute a luxurious, modern crossover with elegant style and strong performance. As it was said about this model, it literally “kicks” the ordinary with its striking new design and enhanced capabilities, in addition to its innovative technologies, as it is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies in the automotive industry to meet all the customer’s needs.”

For his part, Khalid Baghdadi, CEO of Key Car Rental Co., said, “We are thrilled to deal with Manahil International Company, which has always provided us with the best cars that suit the tastes and requirements of our customers in the Kingdom. We seek, God willing, to buy more Nissan cars in the future, as they are reliable, have high-quality manufacturing, and are very popular with customers.”

Baghdadi said that Key Car Rental Co. has launched special offers on daily rental of the all-new Nissan “Kicks” cars to celebrate their addition to the Key Car Rental Company fleet.

About Manahil International:

Manahil International has been present in the Saudi market for many years as one of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., during which it provided services to many customers, gained their trust and became one of the prominent names in the field of car sales. Manahil International works relentlessly to achieve the highest level of quality in all aspects of its work, both locally and internationally, adopts a customer-centric approach, always seeks to provide superior services and meet customers’ needs in a distinguished manner.

Nissan Manahil:

