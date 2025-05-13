United Arab Emirates – Trinasolar has topped the Global Perovskite Solar Cell Invention Patent Ranking published by IPRdaily, with 481 patent applications. Trinasolar also ranked second in both the global solar cell and module patent ranking and the TOPCon solar cell patent ranking. IPRdaily is a media agency specializes in intellectual property and integrated information services and has published three major rankings: the Top 50 Global Solar Cell and Module Invention Patent Ranking, the Top 30 Global Perovskite Solar Cell Invention Patent Ranking and the Top 30 Global TOPCon Solar Cell Invention Patent Ranking.

These rankings are based on keyword and classification criteria related to perovskite solar cell technology, general solar cell and module technologies, and TOPCon solar cell technology. The data encompasses invention patents filed and published worldwide in the 10 years to March 31, with patents sharing the same application number merged.

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar said: “We are very honored to receive the top ranking release by IPRdaily. Trinasolar has always regarded technological innovation as its primary driving force. We will continue to advance the coordinated development of technology R&D, intellectual property and industry standards, accelerating the research, development and commercialization of perovskite-silicon tandem technologies, and contributing to the global energy transition.”

Perovskite solar cells, a next-generation photovoltaic technology, hold tremendous potential for development. Their efficiency significantly exceeds that of traditional silicon-based photovoltaic cells, and the use of low-temperature solution processing enables lower manufacturing costs and broader applications.

Since 2014 Trinasolar has continuously increased its investment and strategic patent portfolio planning in the field of perovskite technology. Trinasolar leads the world with 481 perovskite-related patent applications. As noted by IPRdaily in its analysis, Trinasolar has established a State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology in collaboration with Fudan University in Shanghai. It also co-founded an Innovation Center for Next-Generation PV Technologies and Equipment Manufacturing with more than 10 industry partners. Trinasolar is advancing next-generation photovoltaic products — particularly crystalline silicon tandem solar cells — and already this year it has successively broken world records in cell efficiency and module power in the perovskite-silicon tandem field. The company has also obtained an exclusive license from Oxford PV to research, manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, use and distributing perovskite cell technology, perovskite/perovskite tandem technology and perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem solar PV products in mainland China, including sublicensing rights to local manufacturers.

TOPCon technology not only dominates the current market but is also well-suited as the bottom cell in tandem architectures, IPRdaily said. The combination of TOPCon and perovskite in tandem solar cells continues to show remarkable vitality, offering significant potential for further efficiency improvements and expanded application settings. Over the past three years 82.78% of Trinasolar’s TOPCon patent applications have been filed, marking one of the highest growth rates in the industry.

