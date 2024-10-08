Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, has announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 scheduled from October 14th to 18th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year will mark ManageEngine's 18th consecutive year of participation at the region's premier tech show.

ManageEngine will be showcasing its latest offerings, which includes the latest upgrade to its IT analytics solution, Analytics Plus. This release is the 6.0 version and introduces Spotlight, a contextual recommendations engine powered by AI, designed to identify key inefficiencies in IT operations and make suggestions for adopting corrective strategies. Spotlight dramatically reduces the time IT managers and CIOs spend analyzing various IT metrics and coming up with remedies to fix structural fault lines in operations. By incorporating decision-intelligence capabilities, Analytics Plus now facilitates contextual decision-making, addressing a crucial gap in traditional analytics software.

In response to the evolving cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, ManageEngine has enhanced its cybersecurity solutions with advanced technologies—including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—to address evolving threats.

"AI has disrupted every business sector, but it has also fueled a rise in cyberattacks, as malicious actors are increasingly using AI technology for cybercrime. We are committed to leveraging emergent technologies to bolster our customers’ defenses. Our enhanced cybersecurity solutions are designed to address these modern threats and secure the digital environments of organizations in the region,” said Sujoy Banerjee, associate director at ManageEngine for the MEA region.

ManageEngine will be showcasing its full suite of enterprise IT management solutions at GITEX GLOBAL’s main vendor hall, Hall 7, at Booth A10. The portfolio features over 60 products, covering a range of IT segments, including service management, operations management, advanced analytics, endpoint management and security.

This year, ManageEngine will also have a dedicated booth in Hall 25, Booth E90 in Cyber Valley, to demonstrate its cybersecurity suite of products, along with their latest enhancements.

“ManageEngine has been serving the Middle East for nearly two decades, with the region emerging as one of our most important global markets. GITEX GLOBAL is an important platform for us to connect with our customers, stakeholders and IT professionals in the Middle East to showcase our latest innovations and gather valuable insights from the market. We are eager to continue learning from the region’s evolving IT and cybersecurity demands to better serve our customers," Sujoy added.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organizations and managed service providers. Established and emerging enterprises—including nine of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has 18 data centers, 20 offices and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organizations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).