Mammoet has completed the transport and load-out of what will be the first grid-connected floating wind turbine in Spain. The Saitec-manufactured DemoSATH floating unit, or ‘floater’, is a prototype for energy companies and part of a floating offshore wind pilot project that aims to prove the viability of creating large-scale offshore wind farms in deep waters.

Mammoet was asked by Noatum Logistics, Saitec’s subcontractor, to transport and load-out the floater while fitted with a 2MW wind turbine. Mammoet had collaborated since the beginning on ideas and solutions for the jacking, transport and load-out of the floater to make sure the transport vessel and supports would stay sufficiently high in the water during the launch.

Once Mammoet identified the best transport path, the floater was transported on SPMTs from its place of manufacture to the quay. Coordination was essential to ensure the availability of the specialist seagoing vessel contractor coincided with appropriate tide levels and weather conditions. The project was carried out during two operations over one tide, so the barge was at the right level to load out the floater and offload the SPMT back onto the quay.

“This type of project is where Mammoet’s experience and heavy lifting and transport capabilities come into their own,” said Mammoet Spain Sales Manager, Javier De Pablo Arenzana. “We are well-placed to support the growth of the offshore wind sector in Spain and around the world. As a company, we are committed to sustainable solutions and are proud to be facilitating the energy transition.”

The DemoSATH project leads efforts in Spain’s clean energy transition. Partner energy company, RWE Renewables, hopes to have 1-gigawatt of floating wind capacity in construction or operation by 2030. This technology is needed for a viable alternative to fixed turbines. Floating wind will form part of the Spanish government’s 160GW of renewable capacity by 2030 with 74% renewable electricity generation by that date, rising to 100% by 2050.

The project’s success demonstrates how Mammoet’s expertise can support the sector’s expansion. Mammoet previously completed the load-out of 5 floating wind platforms at the Navantia Fene Shipyard in Spain for Kincardine Offshore Windfarm and worked on other major floating offshore wind projects, including WindFloat and the ELISA project.

