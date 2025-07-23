Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that a Professional Practice License will become mandatory for several professions within the logistics sector, effective September 1, 2025.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Labour's ongoing efforts to regulate the labour market, enhance workforce efficiency in the Sultanate of Oman, and ensure that professions are practised in adherence to approved professional standards.

The new requirement applies to all individuals – both Omani and expatriate – currently working in or intending to work in the designated professions listed below, across various sectors.

Crucially, obtaining a Professional Practice License from the Sectoral Skills Unit for the Logistics Sector will be a mandatory prerequisite for the issuance or renewal of work permits for both Omani and expatriate workers. As of September 1, 2025, no work permit will be issued or renewed without the submission of this approved license.

License applications must be submitted electronically via the official platform of the Sectoral Skills Unit for the Logistics Sector, accessible at: https://issu.ola.om/sign-up.

Non-compliant establishments will face legal and administrative consequences in accordance with applicable laws and regulations from the effective date.

This announcement is binding on all establishments operating in the Sultanate of Oman, as well as all individuals (Omanis and expatriates) currently practising or intending to practise the covered professions. Compliance with this directive is a fundamental condition for continuing to practise these professions within the Sultanate.

List of professions classified under the Professional Accreditation System in the Logistics Sector are:

Refrigerated Truck Driver (Tractor-Trailer)

Water Tanker Driver (Tractor-Trailer)

Tractor Head Driver (Trailer)

Waste Transport Truck Driver

Food Delivery Representative

Food Delivery Supervisor

