Easily purchase from all 350 international and local brands, including luxury designers, via the mall’s Digital Concierge WhatsApp Chat feature

Another example of how Majid Al Futtaim is leading the way in creating seamless omnichannel shopping experiences

Dubai, UAE: Mall of the Emirates, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has launched an all-new Digital Concierge service as part of the mall’s vision to design an omnichannel experience. The new service will enable consumers to shop over 350 international and home-grown brands and luxury designers, entirely via WhatsApp – in the comfort of their homes.

From enjoying a convenient and easy retail shopping experience, visitors can also use the Digital Concierge service to get the perfect gift for loved ones. What's more, through a simple one-to-one WhatsApp conversation. Shoppers can receive free delivery right at their doorstep within a matter of a few hours.

Mall of the Emirates’ Digital Concierge is just one of many digital retail experiences curated for shoppers, along with their traditional shopping experiences. The mall is leading the way in omnichannel, offering experiences accessible in-store, at home, or on a mobile device. Its hybrid model including conversational commerce is bridging the gap between physical stores and digital platforms for a simplified shopping journey, providing shoppers across the UAE with access to hundreds of brands.

Fuad Sharaf at Majid Al Futtaim Properties – Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls said: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we recognise that our shoppers want to have more than just one option when it comes to browsing their favourite international or local brands. While we've always prioritised an omnichannel experience, we decided to elevate our offering with the Digital Concierge service which enables shoppers to shop from their most loved brands in the comfort of their own homes. Alongside this service, we are already meeting consumer needs and desires through other digital retail experiences, which will soon expand beyond the Mall of the Emirates. Our pride as a leader in offering innovative omnichannel experiences comes with the humbling need to always place the consumer first, providing convenience, simplicity, and ease wherever they are.”

One such elevated retail offering by Mall of the Emirates is its new e-commerce website, which has been tailored to fit consumer digital behaviours including a handful of omnichannel services such as bespoke personal stylist workshops with consultants, smart parking, and the opportunity to shop over 50 brands. Designed to enhance the shopping experience, the professional stylist is great for those looking to refresh their wardrobes. To avail of this service, consumer can simply book a stylist on the Mall of the Emirates website, choose their preferred stylist and package, book the session online after which more details will be provided, and finally enjoy a unique styling consultation at Mall of the Emirates.

As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s ever-growing omnichannel experiences that cater to consumer’s vast needs, Mall of the Emirates has also introduced a smart parking service for shoppers, known as digital reserved parking. Shoppers can avail of this service by simply downloading the Mall of the Emirates application, where they can reserve a space within the 'Parking' section and complete the process after filling out details regarding their visit. The booking must be made a minimum of one hour in advance, and shoppers are allowed 30 minutes earlier than the booking time tolerance. This feature was designed bearing in mind that parking is an essential service to get right, and hence would make the start and end of a consumers shopping experience quick, effortless, and simple. Currently, available core parking services include ticketless parking, reserved parking, and SHARE privilege parking, with more to follow.

To access Mall of the Emirates all-new digital services, visit malloftheemirates.com.

-Ends-