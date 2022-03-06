Dubai: Dubai Autism Center (DAC) welcomed Her Excellency Datuk Seri Rina binti Mohd Harun, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development in Malaysia, and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of Mr. Mohd Hasril Abdul Hamid, Consul General of the Malaysian Consulate General in Dubai.

The delegates were warmly welcomed by Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and the DAC management members.

During the visit, the Minister and accompanying delegation exchanged views and best practices in both countries. The Malaysian delegation were briefed on the work done at the center and they toured and met the various facilities team at each department. Her Excellency expressed her admiration for the level of services provided, stressing her keenness on a joint coordination with the Dubai Autism Center. She was especially impressed with how the center operated on non- government aided funds. The Minister also discussed aspects of cooperation in the training and professional development programs in the fields of special education, speech therapy, occupational therapy, applied behavior analysis, as well as diagnosis and assessment.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, in response expressed his interest to establish a partnership with Malaysia citing it was in line with the Center’s goal in compliance with the decree issued regarding the Dubai Autism Center No. (26) of 2021 to collaborate at the local, regional and international level for autism. “We believe that DAC should have further improvement of general strategies and create permanent communication channels regionally and internationally to share expertise on the services and programs provided to children with autism,” said Al Emadi.

At the end of the visit, both parties exchanged gifts. Her Excellency Datuk Seri Rina binti Mohd Harun presented DAC with a Malaysian icon plaque whilst Al Emadi handed the Minister a copy of the book “Autism Encyclopedia” issued by the Dubai Autism Center. He thanked Her Excellency for making time for this visit and wished her continued success in her humanitarian endeavors.

Dubai Autism Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization founded in 2001. The Center aims to provide specialized services to take care for children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers as per Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued by Ruler of Dubai. The DAC services include educational, psychological and rehabilitative programs for children with autism. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

In 2017, the Dubai Autism Center moved to its new headquarters located on an area of 90,000 square feet, covering a total built-up area of 166,000 square feet in Al Garhoud, thereby increasing its capacity from 54 children to 180 children who are received in facilities that have been fully equipped to suit their needs. It contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, 3 rooms specialized in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, facilities and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialized international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 54 children is affected by ASD.

With the provision of Specialist Services, outreach programs and promoting awareness, DAC is able to focus its attention and efforts on a clear vision – to be a center of excellence for those we serve.

The Centre focuses its efforts on providing various educational and therapeutic services to its students; where each student has an Individual Education Plans (IEP's) forming the basis of intervention required. Assessments by special educators and therapists together with parents are regularly reviewed and adjusted to meet the needs of each student.

DAC offers assessment and diagnosis as well as counseling services to as many families as possible offering guidance on relevant programs and necessary intervention programs for their child to achieve the best possible outcome. It also concentrates its efforts in spreading awareness on Autism, involving various sectors of the community in the autism cause.

Professional training at the DAC covers various topics and specialties to ensure that professionals in the field are up to date with the latest methods and developments.

DAC supports research and studies that explore facts related to autism in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the development of international autism information networks.

