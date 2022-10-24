SEOUL - The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Korean Lunit today announced the signing of collaboration agreement to test AI-based radiology.

The signing ceremony took place at Lunit’s Seoul headquarters, in the presence of Lunit CEO Brandon Suh and Radiologist Dr. Afra Rashed Saeed Almesaied Alneyadi.

Following the agreement, Lunit and SEHA will proceed with a proof of concept (POC) of the Lunit INSIGHT suite, the company’s AI solution for radiology, at medical institutions across the Middle East. The POC will include SEHA’s trial of the Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI solution for chest X-ray analysis, and the Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography analysis, for evaluation.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the medical imaging market in the Middle East, which surpassed US$20 billion in 2021, is projected to exceed US$30 billion by 2029, with an expected CAGR of 5.5 percent from 2022 to 2029.

“Through this exciting collaboration with SEHA, we expect to further expand our business in the Middle East,” said Brandon Suh, Chief Executive Officer, at Lunit.

“Through this MoU, we will work with Lunit to implement Korea’s world-class medical AI imaging solution during the POC experiments,” said Dr. Afra Rashed Saeed Almesaied Alneyadi, Radiologist, at SEHA. “Our goal is to provide better medical services to our patients by improving SEHA’s medical image analysis programme."