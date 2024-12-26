Thumbay Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up the region’s first private psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital, Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital, in Sharjah Healthcare City.

It will focus on Innovation and Patient-Centered Care and is equipped to meet the highest clinical standards, offering Advanced Therapeutic Modalities, Comprehensive Rehabilitation Programmes, Integrated Tele-health Solutions and Precision Medicine among others.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary model includes psychiatrists, psychologists, addiction counselors, family therapists, physical therapists, and occupational specialists, ensuring a holistic and individualised approach to patient care.

Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital will have in the 1st Phase 60 beds and 2nd Phase 60 beds with a total of 120 beds and has following Key features.

Psychiatric Care

•Inpatient and Outpatient Services.

- 60 beds and 12 OPDs in Ist Phase

- 60 beds in 2nd Phase after 2 years

•Diagnosis and Treatment.

•Therapeutic Interventions.

Rehabilitation Services

•Substance Abuse Rehabilitation

Long-term Care and Aftercare

•Aftercare Programmes

•Inpatient VIP Villas.

*Swimming Pool and Spa

*Thumbay Masjid for 500-600 person (Open to Public.)

The construction will start in June 2025 and the Hospital will be operational in middle of 2026.

Commitment to International Standards

Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital seeks to achieve Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) certification, reflecting its adherence to rigorous global benchmarks in safety, quality, and effectiveness. The hospital will also comply with all UAE healthcare regulations, further emphasising its commitment to ethical and evidence-based practices.

“This is the First Private Psychiatric and Rehabilitation hospital in the region, attracting both regional and international patients seeking world-class care. We want to make it the best hospital serving the community in the region,” said Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President.

Dr Abdelaziz Al Mheiri, Chairman of both Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Healthcare City, expressed his excitement about Thumbay’s initiative, noting that projects like this complement the vision for Sharjah Healthcare City where we give importance to all walks of healthcare.

Mental health has so much significance in today’s world, often go unnoticed, and we are proud to host the first of such kind hospital in SHCC, he added.

