Carrefour’s new stores will provide essential items to pilgrims, including food products, water, personal hygiene items, and other daily necessities

The stores in Mina will offer 24-hour service throughout Hajj, with a multilingual team committed to assisting pilgrims from diverse backgrounds

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In support of Saudi Vision 2030's goals to enhance services for the “Guests of God” during Hajj, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announces the opening of four new pop-up stores in Mina - strategically located to serve Pilgrims during the Hajj season 1446 AH.

The stores will operate 24-hours and will provide pilgrims with convenient and easy access to essential needs offering a wide range of daily necessities, including food products, water and beverages, personal hygiene items all in proximate key locations within Mina. The stores will be managed by a multilingual team trained to assist pilgrims from diverse backgrounds which will ensure a seamless and more enjoyable shopping experience for the visitors.

Commenting on the opening of the new stores, Najib Haddad, Regional Manager of Carrefour Saudi Arabia, stated: "We are honoured to be contributing to the Kingdom’s efforts in providing exceptional services and facilitating seamless access to Pilgrims during the Hajj 1446 season. Our fully equipped stores in Mina are designed to cater to the unique needs of Pilgrims, to the highest standards – a testament to our ongoing commitment to serve with purpose the Saudi community."

He added: "I wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce, and to all the relevant authorities managing this year's distinguished Hajj season for their trust, collaboration and support. We are fully dedicated to continuously identifying purposeful opportunities to that can enhance the experience for all who visit or reside in the Kingdom."