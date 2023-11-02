Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, a leader in lifestyle retail across the GCC, has announced a landmark partnership with Alessi, one of the most prominent and internationally renowned Italian Design Factories. This collaboration marks Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle's first foray into distribution and is set to expand the Alessi brand in the Middle East region.

Under this exclusive partnership, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle will have the rights to distribute the full range of Alessi products for wholesale, retail, online, HORECA and B2B projects across the GCC. This partnership signifies the expansion of Alessi's regional presence and a commitment to offering customers a unique range of design tableware, kitchenware, cooking utensils, small domestic appliances, home accessories, lighting and lifestyle products.

Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, said:

“The partnership with Alessi marks a significant milestone for Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle as we venture into brand distribution for the first time. Renowned for its legacy of artistic design and functionality, Alessi perfectly complements the discerning preferences of our customers. Our collaboration symbolises the beginning of a transformative journey dedicated to elevating the brand’s position in the region and ensuring it reaches the right hands of our valued customers.”

“This distribution deal opens the door to a new era of growth and diversification for Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, providing another avenue to harness our Group’s robust ecosystem and deep market understanding to nurture and grow global brands in the region. This milestone marks the first of many, as we continue to broaden our offering, support the expansion of brands like Alessi, and ultimately redefine the luxury and lifestyle landscape across the GCC.”

Alessi’s design philosophy for its collections, which include tableware, kitchen accessories, cooking utensils, small domestic appliances, furnishing accessories, lighting and personal products, is a symphony of design and high quality, masterfully orchestrated to create products that transcend the boundaries of poetry, art and function. By embracing innovation, the brand turns everyday objects into something extraordinary. A coffee maker becomes a sculpture, a corkscrew becomes a dancing ballerina, and a citrus-squeezer becomes a conversation starter. This approach sets Alessi apart and turns everyday household items into outstanding and unique objects of contemporary design.

Throughout its 101 year history, Alessi has collaborated with more than 300 designers, architects and artists, and its catalogue features undisputed maestros of Italian Design, including Ettore Sottsass, Achille Castiglioni, Aldo Rossi, Enzo Mari and Alessandro Mendini. Additionally, the brand has forged partnerships with internationally acclaimed figures names like Richard Sapper, Michael Graves, Philippe Starck, Zaha Hadid, David Chipperfield, Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas, Toyo Ito are, along with artists such as Salvador Dalì, to name a few. More recently, Alessi's cutting-edge cutlery designed in collaboration with Virgil Abloh took the design world by storm.

Daniel Talens, CEO, Alessi said:

"Alessi is delighted to partner with Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle as we look to expand our footprint in the GCC. Through this collaboration, we are dedicated to further developing the Alessi brand in the region and bringing our design excellence to the custumers who appreciate and look for poetry through our objects in their everyday life.”

While Alessi products will soon be distributed to select luxe design-centric home retailers across the region, an exclusive and curated range have just landed at THAT Concept Store in Mall of the Emirates. The Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle award-winning, distinctive concept store unveiled a dedicated corner to showcase Alessi’s most sought-after designer pieces, limited edition treasures, and unique, tailor-made creations. Notably, the collection features the iconic Juicy Salif citrus squeezer, a design masterpiece created by the esteemed French industrial architect and designer, Philippe Starck.

A select range of functional kitchen appliances and accessories will also be available at Crate and Barrel online, and UAE and KSA stores, providing customers with more options to explore and enhance their living spaces.

To view the curated Alessi collection at THAT Concept Store, visit the flagship store in Mall of the Emirates, download the THAT App or visit thatconceptstore.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail, and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is home to world-class fashion and retail brands with more than 65 stores across the MENA region. As the retail partner of choice for some of the most desirable brands, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle holds exclusive licensing rights across the region for names such as Lululemon, LEGO, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, Crate & Barrel, CB2, Shiseido, Poltrona Frau, Psycho Bunny and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi brand concept store and app. The Company currently boasts 18 online platforms and continues to strengthen its position as a market leader through its exceptional omnichannel customer experience offering.

For more information, please visit majidalfuttaim.com

About Alessi

Founded in Omegna on Lake Orta by Giovanni Alessi in 1921, Alessi has produced thousands of products over the decades, many of which have become icons of contemporary design. The Alessi universe is made up of more than three hundred designers from all over the world and includes different categories of typical products for the home - tableware, kitchen accessories, cooking utensils, small domestic appliances, furnishing accessories, lighting - as well as personal products.

Alessi products are sold in the world’s major capital cities through three single-brand Alessi Stores, corners in the best international Department Stores and around 3,000 retailers. Its products are exported to over sixty countries, accounting for two-thirds of its turnover.

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/