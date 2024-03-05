Majid Al Futtaim’s Launchpad Accelerator Programme highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial community and empowering local startups

Cairo, Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia celebrated the success of Egyptian start-ups, SIGMA-Fit for sportswear and Kiliim for sustainable handicrafts, after winning the regional Majid Al Futtaim’s Launchpad Accelerator Programme. The event took place at Mall of Egypt to launch the new retail pop-up spaces across the malls, and to celebrate and inspire the nation's start-up scene.

Majid Al Futtaim introduced the Launchpad Accelerator Programme regionally in 2022, which is a vital element of their ecosystem, nurturing entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium enterprises in the pursuit of innovation, creativity, and growth. Out of the 200 applicants across MENA region, Egyptian brands SIGMA-Fit for sportswear and Kiliim for sustainable handicrafts were selected and have now opened their stores in Mall of Egypt and City Centre Almaza.

The event commenced with a panel discussion that included Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties; Ibrahim Shams and Noha El Taher, Co-founders of Kiliim for sustainable handmade products; Nabil Khalifa, Co-founder of SIGMA-Fit for sportswear; Ahmed Abdelazim, Founder of MAZ; and Mohamed Wahid, CEO and Founder of Impactyn, as speakers. The thought-provoking discussion explored an array of topics, including Majid Al Futtaim's pivotal role in nurturing Egypt’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering startups with promising potential through the Launchpad Accelerator Programme, and serving as an incubator for emerging startups locally and globally. The panel discussion also showcased the success stories of the participating homegrown brands, emphasizing innovation, creativity, and sustainable growth within the entrepreneurial landscape.

Commenting on the winning brands, Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties said: "At Majid Al Futtaim, we believe in the importance of supporting entrepreneurs and startups, as a fundamental element for advancing the Egyptian economy. We are committed to providing them with all the necessary support, guidance, and incentives necessary to enable them to achieve their objectives, thereby driving broader economic growth. We are proud to have our first two brands Kilim and SIGMA Fit now available in our malls."

In partnership with AstroLabs, Microsoft, and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Majid Al Futtaim's Launchpad Accelerator Programme is launched to attract, develop, and evolve innovative startups and SMEs that can benefit from the reach and scale of the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem and gain access to tangible growth opportunities. Catering to homegrown brands across segments such as fashion and lifestyle, leisure, climatetech, and community, Programme serves as a fundamental pillar of support for entrepreneurs in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim is committed to empowering emerging talents and driving economic development through the creation of a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem within its malls, including Mall of Egypt and City Centre Almaza. Initiatives like LOKAL at Mall of Egypt have played a pivotal role in providing essential exposure and growth opportunities for more than 100 local brands, establishing a supportive community for aspiring entrepreneurs. Moreover, MAF's partnerships with FAD Dubai Institute of Luxury Fashion and Style, and ESMOD Beirut through Fashion Glam and Fashion Flair respectively, demonstrate its dedication to supporting the next generation of fashion talents and designers by offering scholarships and educational programs. These initiatives underscore Majid Al Futtaim's ongoing commitment to nurturing local talent and brands, with the ultimate goal of solidifying its position as a centre of creative and entrepreneurial excellence.

