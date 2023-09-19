Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, Oman's leading Islamic financial institution, is pleased to announce the launch of its enhanced account options designed to provide customers with a wide range of Sharia-compliant banking solutions tailored to their individual financial goals and preferences.

In response to the evolving needs of our valued customers and the growing demand for innovative and flexible banking services, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services is proud to introduce these new account options, which aim to offer greater choice and convenience.

The High Yield Savings Account from Maisarah Islamic Banking Services is designed to empower customers to achieve their financial goals while adhering to Islamic principles.

Key features of the High Yield Savings Account include:

Competitive Profit Rate: With an annual profit rate of up to 3.832%, customers can watch their savings grow steadily over time. This rate is among the highest available in the market and reflects Maisarah Islamic Banking Services commitment to providing competitive and ethical banking solutions.

Tiered Profit Rates: The High Yield Savings Account features tiered profit rates, meaning that the more you save, the higher your potential profit rate. This encourages customers to save more and earn more in return.

For those who require day-to-day banking services, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services also provides regular saving and current accounts with a wide range of features and benefits, including digital banking services for added convenience.

"We are delighted to introduce the High Yield Savings Account, which not only offers an attractive profit rate but also exemplifies our commitment to ethical banking through the Mudarabah principles," said Mr. Amor Said Al Amri, DGM and Head of Retail Banking at Maisarah Islamic Banking Services", we are dedicated to providing our customers with innovative financial solutions that help them achieve their financial goals while adhering to Islamic values."

Maisarah’s national wide branch network is growing rapidly. The network also consists of more than 300 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) including Islamic and conventional devices.

For more information about the High Yield Savings Account, and our range of personal banking services, please visit our website at https://www.maisarah-oman.com/