Dubai, UAE: In a city where luxury is a lifestyle and heritage is held in the highest regard, a new name has arrived - not with noise, but with unmistakable presence. MAIA by Nicola Morris, one of the most exclusive sources for collectible and limited edition Hermès handbags, has officially launched in the Middle East. From rare Birkins and archival treasures to sought-after classics in hard-to-find or seasonal colours, MAIA offers a private and highly personal experience for collectors, connoisseurs and cultural tastemakers alike.

The woman behind MAIA, Nicola Morris (née Robinson), is more than a curator, she is a custodian of legacy. Born in the UK to a French mother and British aristocratic father, Nicola descends from Caroline Murat (née Bonaparte) - Queen of Naples and sister to Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Her great-grandmother, Dorothy Florence Henniker-Major, was a member of the British peerage, giving Nicola a heritage that seamlessly blends Napoleonic passion with English refinement.

Today, Nicola channels that rich lineage into MAIA, a carefully curated collection of rare, limited edition and unused Hermès pieces. Alongside collectible rarities, MAIA also offers iconic Hermès styles in exceptional colourways - pieces that are increasingly difficult to acquire through traditional channels but still timeless in form.

“MAIA is an homage to the women who came before me and to the women of today who understand that true luxury is not just about possession, but preservation,” says Nicola. “Each piece is chosen with reverence. These bags weren’t just made - they were born.”

Having worked discreetly with private and corporate clients across London, Hong Kong and Paris, Nicola now brings MAIA exclusively to Dubai, offering private, by-appointment-only consultations at ExecuJet, Al Maktoum International FBO. The new Dubai presence provides a secluded and elegant space to explore the MAIA collection, which includes Birkins, Kellys and other Hermès icons, both classic and collectible.

A curated selection of bags will also be displayed in the VIP lobby of ExecuJet, providing a quiet moment of luxury for high-net-worth travellers en route to their next destination.

Looking ahead, Nicola plans to further her presence in the region through cultural collaborations, including a potential exhibition with leading art institutions - offering a new lens to view collectible fashion as art.

For now, access to MAIA remains as exclusive as the pieces themselves. Private consultations with Nicola Morris are available by appointment only at the Execujet, Al Maktoum International FBO.

About MAIA Luxury

MAIA by Nicola Morris specialises in sourcing rare, bespoke, and vintage Hermès bags, each meticulously verified for authenticity. More recent acquisitions are accompanied by original Hermès purchase receipts, offering primary proof of provenance. For clients seeking additional assurance, Bababebi certification can be arranged for any bag in the collection. Exotic skin pieces are supported by CITES certificates. Nicola is a recognised authority in the Hermès market, having supplied her curated selections to prestigious retailers including Browns, Dover Street Market London, Moda Operandi and Lane Crawford Hong Kong.