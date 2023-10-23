Dubai: Mai Dubai, the UAE’s leading bottled water company, has taken a pioneering step towards sustainability by becoming the region’s first beverage company to officially incorporate an Electric Vehicle (EV) truck into its delivery fleet. Admiral Mobility, in collaboration with Farizon Commercial Group, officially handed over the EV truck to Mai Dubai at a ceremony held at its factory, in the presence of Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, Fan Xianjun, CEO of Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group and Abby Thomas, Director of Admiral Mobility.

This significant accomplishment is in line with Mai Dubai's goal of lowering carbon emissions and the UAE's commitment to sustainable development, especially as the country prepares to host the prestigious COP28 conference in November 2023. As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Mai Dubai will support the conference by delivering drinking water in glass bottles using the recently launched electric truck.

Mai Dubai’s latest initiative also supports the transportation sector's efforts in reducing global CO2 emissions, which is approximately 23 per cent of man-made emissions. Recognising the urgency to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the UAE government has set an ambitious goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050, realising the need for transition from traditional petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to electric engines. Furthermore, the recently launched Global EV Market project initiated by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in UAE aims to support the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, promote circular economy, and reduce the carbon footprint of the mobility sector.

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “Sustainability has been the foundation of our business philosophy and the primary force behind all our operations since inception. Our latest alliance with Admiral Mobility and Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group exemplifies our commitment to supporting the UAE's mission of reducing carbon footprint in the mobility sector. By adopting electric vehicles as an eco-friendlier alternative, we hope to drive significant reductions in CO2 emissions, as well as ensure cleaner business practices.”

“We are extremely pleased in being the first beverage company in the UAE to introduce electric powered truck, in keeping with our renewable energy strategy. Most importantly, this EV truck will be pivotal in delivering Mai Dubai’s drinking water at the prestigious COP 28 conference, where we will offer dispensers and our returnable 5 Gallon bottles, and glass bottles, reaffirming our commitment to driving sustainable operations in the region,” he added.

Among Mai Dubai’s other sustainability initiatives is the installation of an 18.1MW rooftop solar system, the second-largest solar roof installation globally and the largest in the Middle East. This solar installation alone helps mitigate over 10,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, setting a precedent for sustainable business operations.

Graham Bremer, General Manager of Admiral Mobility, said: “As part of our strategic partnership with Mai Dubai, we have successfully handed over our fully electric eight-ton commercial truck to Mai Dubai, making the beverage company the first in the UAE to adopt sustainable transportation. Our initiatives represent our commitment to the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability,' as well as promoting green transportation and lowering carbon footprints. We also hope our actions will further encourage more businesses to implement sustainable mobility strategies and accelerate the transition to greener mobility solutions. Admiral Mobility, in collaboration with Geely Farizon, will continue to pursue our goal of developing, testing, and delivering electric vehicles tailored specifically for the GCC’s climatic conditions, and the unique logistic needs of our customers."

Fan Xianjun, CEO of Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, commented: “It is a great pleasure to join hands with Mai Dubai, one of the region's most environmentally conscious water brands, to set new standards in sustainable mobility solutions. Mai Dubai has always inspired us with its dedication to promoting sustainable operations, and we are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship. Moreover, this will be an opportunity for us to support the upcoming COP28 conference, which will be a new turning point in our sustainability initiatives.”

UAE-based Admiral Mobility, a subsidiary of the Admiral Global Group, officially joined forces with Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group in 2022, solidifying their commitment to bringing 5000 electric vehicles to the Middle East over the next three years. The fully electric 8T Cargo Truck and an Admiral Energy 47KW Charger with 20% extended battery life was provided with full driver training, servicing, maintenance, and insurance.

About Mai Dubai

Mai Dubai is an independent Limited Liability Company that is fully owned by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Since the establishment of the brand in December 2012, with quality, innovation and safety as core values, Mai Dubai has grown to become one of the leading bottled water brands and fastest growing water companies in the UAE. To date, Mai Dubai has exported its products to over 12 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the GCC. From its highly automated industrial facility in Al Qudra, it runs on solar energy, reducing carbon emissions with 10,000MTs annually. The production facility is known for having the second-largest solar roof installation in the world. Now over 1200 employees strong, Mai Dubai delivers to outlet stores, restaurants and homes, and has been the proud water refreshment partner of Emirates Airlines since 2015. Every year, Mai Dubai attends WETEX, the region’s largest sustainability and renewable technology exposition, scouting for new solutions to environmental issues in an effort to further minimize the company’s carbon footprint.

About Admiral Mobility

Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1934 by US entrepreneur Ross Siragusa, Admiral has built a worldwide reputation for quality home appliances and consumer electronics. Admiral diversified into clean mobility and energy solutions in 2021. Admiral Energy is involved in design, development, and management of customised, comprehensive eco systems for deployment of solutions related to clean mobility and energy storage, for global markets. Established in 2022 Admiral Mobility is focused on expanding the portfolio to include commercial electric vehicles (EV’s).

About Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group

Farizon Auto is the new energy commercial vehicle brand under Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicles Group. It is also China’s first commercial vehicle brand that has completed an all-new-energy product series. Guided by technology and focused on user experience, Farizon seeks to create zero-carbon transportation and a sustainable future. Except for having access to the technical resources of Geely Group, Farizon has also established one of the largest new energy commercial vehicles research institute in China, with more than 2,000 R&D engineers around the world. Farizon has five product lines, namely heavy trucks, light trucks, small trucks, LCVs and buses, which cover all application scenarios of commercial vehicles.

