Dubai, UAE: On the heels of the latest win of AED 20,000,000 on Saturday 29 July Mahzooz, the UAE’s favourite weekly draw with the most frequent and highest pay-out, is thrilled to unveil the return of its highly anticipated golden summer rewards, adding an extra sparkle to this scorching season.

Those who participate in Mahzooz between 29 July and 2 September 2023, will automatically enter a special golden draw every Saturday starting August 5, for a chance to win an additional gleaming prize of AED 50,000 in gold coins every week for a period of 5 weeks.

Alongside this shimmering delight, the same Mahzooz draws will continue to give every participant the chance to win the grand prize of AED 20,000,000, the guaranteed raffle prize of AED 1,000,000, the second prize of AED 200,000 and the third prize of AED 250, offering them exceptional opportunities to win big this summer.

Pamela Cordina, Chief Operating Officer at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, expressed: “At Mahzooz, we have been privileged to witness the transformation of countless dreams into reality and this summer, we are thrilled to bring back our much-awaited gold rewards. The 5-week long gold promotion serves as a way of thanking our loyal and deserving participants, and we hope these glittering rewards will pave the way for new opportunities in the lives of our upcoming winners.”

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

Join Mahzooz, live the good life

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

