This one-off special draw will be conducted on 30 April to celebrate Eid

Participants also stand a chance to win weekly Grand Draw prize of AED 10,000,000 and guaranteed weekly Raffle Draw prize of AED 300,000

Dubai, UAE: EWINGS, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz has announced that the weekly live draw will commemorate the Holy Month of Ramadan with the inclusion of a special Mega Raffle Draw, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.

This one-off extra draw will be held on 30 April to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw all through the month whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws on www.mahzooz.ae

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is all about the spirit of giving and we, at Mahzooz, want to keep that tradition of generosity alive by giving our participants additional chances to win big besides the weekly Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, all for just AED 35. Adding a third draw – the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw – is a way to carry forward that tradition of giving as well as a means to celebrate UAE residents’ passion for cars,”

“We’re excited to partner with a prestigious automobile brand such as Nissan as their state-of-the-art and improved 70th-anniversary edition of the legendary Patrol is both reflective of our customers’ drive to improve their lives as well as Mahzooz’s commitment to accelerating their journey towards realising their dreams,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the Raffle Draw and the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw. The bottles of water purchased will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

-Ends-

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wail Saad

Senior PR & Communications Executive

EWINGS LLC

Email: pr@ewings.ae